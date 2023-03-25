DCI: Kenyans lied to us on Azimio protesters' pictures

One of the photos that DCI claimed captured Azimio protestors. The image was however captured in May 2015 by Getty Images as young Burundians jumped over a burning barricade as they demonstrate against the president's bid for a third term.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI has issued a public apology after it on Friday issued a misleading directive.

The Amin Mohamed led directorate had released photos of those it said were goons and looters who perpetrated violence during the March 20, 2023 demonstrations by Azimio la Umoja.

A screenshot of some of the images that had been released by the DCI alleging they featured Azimio la Umoja protestors.

The directorate said the individuals in the photos had been captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property.

“As a result, property of unknown value was destroyed while a total of 33 officers suffered injuries of various degrees and some are still recuperating at various hospitals in the city,” the DCI said.

One of the photos released by DCI. The photo was taken by Getty Images in on August 15, 2022 when Raila Odinga supporters demonstrated in the Kibera after President William Ruto had then been declared winner of a closely contested elections

This however raised questions on who had supplied the directorate with the said photos.

A factcheck by Nation Media group established that some of the photos had been captured from scenes that happened long before the Monday protests.

While some were captured after the 2017 general election, others were from scenes of the 2022 eldection while others from scenes outside the country.

This provoked the members of the public who hit back at the directorate for deliberately issuing a misleading notice. This image was captured by Getty Images on November 28, 2017 during demonstrations in Nairobi's Umoja estate after police denied NASA leader Raila Odinga permission to hold a rally concurrently with the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to unreservedly apologize to the public for the mix-up of images in yesterday’s communication, which was meant to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of criminal suspects involved in Monday’s illegal demonstrations,” read part of the apology.

The apology further said that the mix-up was partly occasioned by the overwhelming information that the directorate had received via its #FichuakwaDCI online platform regarding the reported incidents of violence.

The DCI said although it is working towards rectifying the same and maintaining public confidence in its operations, it continues to appeal to the public for information regarding the violence during the demonstrations.