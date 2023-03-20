The Standard

DP Rigathi Gachagua says businesses in Kenya have lost Sh2 billion due to Azimio mass protests

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claims the economy has so far lost Sh2 billion following the closure of businesses due to the Azimio la Umoja mass protests.

Speaking in Mombasa County during a flagship of food donation from Ukraine, Rigathi castigated the opposition leaders for the mass action that has brought various businesses to a standstill across major towns in the country. 

"I am urging the Azimio ledaership to call off the mayhem and chaos so that Kenyans can go back to work," said the DP. 

He gave the demonstrators up to Monday, March 20, afternoon to wind up their picketing. 

“I want to assure Kenyans that the country is stable and that President William Ruto is still in charge. Life goes on,” Rigathi stated.

At the same time, Gachagua reiterated his earlier remarks that the government will protect life and property of every Kenyan and will ensure no life is lost during the protests.

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Mass action Raila Odinga Protests in Kenya
.

Latest Stories

BREAKING: Standoff at Serena Hotel
BREAKING: Standoff at Serena Hotel
National
By Mate Tongola
28 mins ago
Sustainability starts on the farm: Choose safe foods
Smart Harvest
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
1 hr ago
Azimio mass action: Martha Karua condemns police brutality, harassment
National
By Sharon Wanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Turning defeat in elections into political cause: Raila's journey
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Premium Turning defeat in elections into political cause: Raila's journey
Why DP Gachagua has snubbed the 'Hustler's Mansion'
By Ndung'u Gachane 6 hrs ago
Premium Why DP Gachagua has snubbed the 'Hustler's Mansion'
Why Monday's protests have rattled government, businesses
By Macharia Kamau 6 hrs ago
Premium Why Monday's protests have rattled government, businesses
Humphrey Haj: Bleeding to death is my daily threat
By Rodgers Otiso 7 hrs ago
Premium Humphrey Haj: Bleeding to death is my daily threat
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota RAV4
  • 2015 Toyota RAV4
  • Mileage : 41000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 3,040,000
2012 Toyota Hiace
  • 2012 Toyota Hiace
  • Mileage : 186904
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2012
  • Price: KES 1,600,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • HEAD OF FINANCE AND BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
  • Employer: My Jobs In Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Internship, Conservation Technology
  • Employer: Fauna & Flora International
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • SALES MANAGER- Motor/Automotive Industry
  • Employer: My Jobs In Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Technical Specialist, Social and Environmental Safeguards, BlueAction Project
  • Employer: Fauna & Flora International
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Subscribe for the KES1999 KES999 offer today!