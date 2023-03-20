DP Rigathi Gachagua says businesses in Kenya have lost Sh2 billion due to Azimio mass protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claims the economy has so far lost Sh2 billion following the closure of businesses due to the Azimio la Umoja mass protests.

Speaking in Mombasa County during a flagship of food donation from Ukraine, Rigathi castigated the opposition leaders for the mass action that has brought various businesses to a standstill across major towns in the country.

"I am urging the Azimio ledaership to call off the mayhem and chaos so that Kenyans can go back to work," said the DP.

He gave the demonstrators up to Monday, March 20, afternoon to wind up their picketing.

“I want to assure Kenyans that the country is stable and that President William Ruto is still in charge. Life goes on,” Rigathi stated.

At the same time, Gachagua reiterated his earlier remarks that the government will protect life and property of every Kenyan and will ensure no life is lost during the protests.