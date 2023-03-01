Doubtful Kagame non-committal on succession plan

Rwanda President Paul Kagame responding to questions from journalists at his Urugwiro Village residence. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has remained non-committal as to whether he will vie for another term in the next year’s general election.

While responding to questions from journalists at his Urugwiro Village residence, Kagame neither denied or confirmed the move on his succession plan amid speculations that he was gearing up to defend the presidency.

The 63-year-old former military officer who is the fourth and current president of Rwanda since 2000.

He previously served as a commander of the Rwandan Patriotic Front, a rebel armed force which invaded Rwanda in 1990.

"To be honest I don't know," said Kagame amid laughter adding, “But when I say I don't know it means it's either way, it could be or maybe it could not be, so go home with that 50:50."

In July 2022, Kagame told a French TV channel he would stand for president again at the next election in 2024.

In 2015 the constitution was changed, allowing him to stay until 2034 and he has ruled for two decades since 2003, almost 20 years.

In the session with reporters, Kagame further said the M23 rebel group that is causing havoc in the Eastern part of Congo is a product of mishandling and his government is not responsible for it.

Kagame said his administration should not be blamed for the current situation including the refugees who have been in his country for over 20 years.

"The M23 problem started in 2012 and agreements to solve it have been broken until the recent fighting," he said.

He denied accusations that Rwanda is getting involved to increase its territory while benefiting from the minerals, calling such allegations, as diversionary from the real problems.

"Rwanda has minerals of high quality than you will find anywhere else on the continent. Ours is between 40 to 60 per cent content unlike Congo which has between 20 to 30 per cent," said Kagame.

He questioned why has MONUSCO failed to solve the problem yet they have been there for longer.

The mismanagement and denial of rights of people, he said cannot be wished away but should be given to them.

In 2019 November, he said a group of FDLR with arms given by Congo government crossed the border to Rwanda and killed its people, forcing its army to intervene and kill them.

He said Rwanda does not stand to benefit from the ongoing conflict in Congo but wants peace even more, because it’s still healing from the genocide against Tutsis in 1994.

He blamed Congo for being hesitant to resolve the matter, saying they have not been welcoming people from outside to solve the matter, but instead welcomed MONUSCO, which has not helped the situation either.

He also blamed media for being used to make the situation worse and challenged it to report facts.

Last week Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels.

While addressing the UN General Assembly, Tshisekedi claimed his efforts to reunite the country and pursue peaceful settlements had been dragged by continual external interference, accusing Rwanda, in particular, of fomenting rebel movements.

“Despite my goodwill for the search of peace, some neighbours have found no better way to thank us than to aggress and support armed groups that are ravaging eastern Congo,” he said.