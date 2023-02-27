Pres. Ruto gazettes members of IEBC Selection Panel

President William Ruto gazettes members of IEBC Selection Panel. [ Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

President William Ruto has gazetted a seven-member selection panel that will help with the recruitment of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and members.

Bethuel Sugut, Novince Atieno, Charity Kisotu, Evans Misati, Benson Ngugi, Nelson Makanda and Fatuma Saman will be the members of the Selection Panel.

The gazettement of the Selection Panel follows the exit of former IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati, former commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu after the end of their six year term.

On the other hand, former IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, commissioners Justus Nyangaya and Francis Wanderi resigned in December 2022.

This is after President Ruto suspended the three commissioners, alongside Irene Masit, who were accused of gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

A tribunal probing Masit has also recommended her removal as a commissioner.