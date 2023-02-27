The Standard

Pres. Ruto gazettes members of IEBC Selection Panel

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
President William Ruto gazettes members of IEBC Selection Panel. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

President William Ruto has gazetted a seven-member selection panel that will help with the recruitment of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and members.

Bethuel Sugut, Novince Atieno, Charity Kisotu, Evans Misati, Benson Ngugi, Nelson Makanda and Fatuma Saman will be the members of the Selection Panel.

The gazettement of the Selection Panel follows the exit of former IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati, former commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu after the end of their six year term.

On the other hand, former IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, commissioners Justus Nyangaya and Francis Wanderi resigned in December 2022.

This is after President Ruto suspended the three commissioners, alongside Irene Masit, who were accused of gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

A tribunal probing Masit has also recommended her removal as a commissioner.

Related Topics

IEBC commissioners President William Ruto IEBC
.

Latest Stories

Pres. Ruto gazettes members of IEBC Selection Panel
Pres. Ruto gazettes members of IEBC Selection Panel
National
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
Kenya and Pakistan seek to strengthen trade
National
By Fred Kagonye
2 hrs ago
Kenyan boxers roll out plans ahead of Women's World Championships
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Jitters as PSV insurer sinks with Sh1.5b of clients' money
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Premium Jitters as PSV insurer sinks with Sh1.5b of clients' money
Why US doesn't leave anything to chance whenever top officials go abroad
By Caleb Atemi 4 hrs ago
Premium Why US doesn't leave anything to chance whenever top officials go abroad
Sh1 trillion tax 'debt' at heart of KRA purge
By Jacob Ng’etich 4 hrs ago
Premium Sh1 trillion tax 'debt' at heart of KRA purge
Private vehicles to be subjected to inspection, receive road certificates
By Willis Oketch 4 hrs ago
Premium Private vehicles to be subjected to inspection, receive road certificates
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2012 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2012 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 116000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2012
  • Price: KES 3,990,000
2015 Toyota Rush
  • 2015 Toyota Rush
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,200,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
House For Sale In Membley
  • 3 House For Sale In Membley
  • House Type:House For Sale In Membley
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 23,000,000
Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • 3 Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • House Type:Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Customer Experience Associate
  • Employer: Hotpoint Appliances Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Customer Service Agent
  • Employer: R4Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Supply Chain Planner
  • Employer: R4Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Administrative Assistant-Population Health
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Mombasa

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved