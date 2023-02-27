The Standard

Mixed reactions after a Mugumo tree goes up in flames in Kiambu County

By Mate Tongola | 52m ago
 Kikuyu elders perform a ritual after a mugumo tree fell at Nakuru ASK Show ground on September 15, 2017. [File, Standard]

Kenyans have poured mixed reactions following an incident where a Mugumo (Fig) tree burned down mysteriously in Ting'ang'a village, Kiambu County.

The 1-minute video was widely shared on social media on Monday, 27 February including on the  Standard Digital Facebook page where hundreds took to the comments section to express their knowledge on burning down of the tree that has a spiritual connection with the Agikuyu.

While some argued that the fire might have been caused by the current climatic conditions, others thought otherwise stating that the Agikuyu ancestors are not happy with the people of the mountain.

"No mysterious fire that's just a wildfire. With increasing effects of climate change and drought the probability of experiencing wildfires is high," Vincent Orembe commented on the Facebook post by Standard Digital.

Minic Chege on his part had a contrary opinion stating that it is not normal for a fig tree to burn down.
"I have never seen this before. Maybe Mwenenyaga is communicating, maybe he is angry, maybe he's happy which I doubt by how mother nature is behaving," he said.

Same sentiments were also shared by Ericki Muriithii who stated that the ancestors are not happy with mountain adding that the falling or burning down of a Muguma tree is a bad omen.

On the flip side, some contributors like Joseph Bokisan Manyaas had contrary opinions stating that the fire was as a result of normal fire.

"What mystery is here? maybe someone just lit the fire by mistake. That is why you see the tree is spewing flames because it is hollow inside. The air inside those hollow caves is trying to escape," he explained.

The Mugumo tree can grow as high as 90 metres and among the Agikuyu, they believe that spirits of the ancestors dwell in the trees hence God heeds their prayers when they pray under it. Traditionally, the Agikuyu did offer prayers and sacrifices to gods under the Mugumo tree

.

