The Standard
Premium

Down the drain: Auctioneers harass traders over unpaid loans

By Nathan Ochunge | 16m ago
Many suppliers have undergone financial distress after supplying goods and services to counties but have not been paid. [iStockphoto]

Maryanne (name withheld) secured a tender to supply office stationery and computers in Bungoma county two years ago under the youth category. Being a first-timer, she went for a bank loan of Sh1.5 million and made the supplies, hoping to get paid in a month’s time, repay the loan and then walk away with Sh700,000 as profit.

“After being awarded the tender, I delivered the supplies within 10 days but trouble started when it came to processing payments. By the time all the documents were signed, two months had passed and that only happened after parting with Sh50,000,” said Ms Atieno.

She added: “I started following up on my payments and anytime I went to the finance office to ask for my money, I would be told that the national government had not disbursed money to the county. But what shocked me is that some established contractors in the county would be paid promptly even a week after making deliveries.”

Maryanne pleaded with her father to save her from being auctioned after defaulting on loan repayment as earlier agreed with the bank. They sold a piece of land to offset the loan. She is still waiting for the day the county will pay her. 

She is an example of many suppliers who have undergone financial distress after supplying goods and services to counties but have not been paid. Some have auctioned their properties while having their businesses collapse after selling them out to repay the expensive bank loans.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, said that he inherited pending bills of more than Sh1 billion from the previous regime, saying he formed a task force to carry out an audit to weed out ghost workers.

Lusaka said only genuine contractors and suppliers who followed the due process were going to get paid. “We carried out an audit just to make sure that the pending bills arise from genuine work that is done to completion. It was not a witch-hunt and after the audit was out, we discovered that only Sh439.977 million was eligible and Sh589.915 million was ineligible,” said Lusaka.

On flagship projects, there was Sh248.502 million as pending bills but after the audit, only Sh60.057 million was genuine and Sh188.445 million was found to be not genuine.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo in his inaugural address to the third county assembly session, last year, said that they have at least Sh500 million in pending bills. “We inherited Sh2.8 billion in historical pending bills. We were directed by the treasury to have a payment plan for these bills from 2018 to date. We have to date paid Sh2.3 billion. We have a balance of at least Sh500 million,” said Ottichilo.  

Related Topics

Auction Loans Ken Lusaka Loan Defaulters
.

Latest Stories

Sports stars enjoying blissful marriages
Premium Sports stars enjoying blissful marriages
Sports
By Kenyatta Otieno
1 min ago
Premium Storm over cooking oil billions: State digs in on own import plan
Business
By Macharia Kamau
6 mins ago
Premium Another reminder that police officers are not above the law
Opinion
By Jane Waiti
11 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Storm over cooking oil billions: State digs in on own import plan
By Macharia Kamau 6 mins ago
Premium Storm over cooking oil billions: State digs in on own import plan
Another reminder that police officers are not above the law
By Jane Waiti 11 mins ago
Premium Another reminder that police officers are not above the law
How Chief Justice O'Connor hanged sick Dedan Kimathi
By Amos Kareithi 11 mins ago
Premium How Chief Justice O'Connor hanged sick Dedan Kimathi
Contractors decry living in poverty as counties delay to release payment
By Standard Team 11 mins ago
Premium Contractors decry living in poverty as counties delay to release payment
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Nissan Note
  • 2015 Nissan Note
  • Mileage : 148000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 990,000
2017 Suzuki Wagon R
  • 2017 Suzuki Wagon R
  • Mileage : 63000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2017
  • Price: KES 730,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • 3 Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 50,000,000
5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • 3 5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • House Type:5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 27,000,000
4 Bedroom House For Sale In Kikuyu
  • 3 4 Bedroom House For Sale In Kikuyu
  • House Type:4 Bedroom House For Sale In Kikuyu
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 35,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Lecturer - Grade 12
  • Employer: Dedan Kimathi University of Technology
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Warehouse Coordinator
  • Employer: Diageo
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Director of Global Enterprises
  • Employer: American Refugee Committee
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Strategic Partnerships Manager
  • Employer: BioLite
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved