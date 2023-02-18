The Standard

DCI to conduct forensic analysis of MP David Pkosing's helicopter

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago

Pokot South MP David Pkosing addressing the press after interrogation at the DCI Headquarters on February 17, 2023. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

A helicopter belonging to Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing that was grounded at the Wilson Airport will undergo a forensic analysis on Saturday morning by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to his lawyer Danstan Omari, the analysis is part of investigations into claims of his client’s alleged involvement in banditry and money laundering.

“At 11am the police and his lawyers will be at Wilson Airport to take the photos of that helicopter that belongs to him,” Omari said.

The chopper became subject of investigations after it was used to ferry seven men from the Kitale Law Courts after they were arraigned on banditry charges. They were each released on Sh10,000 bond, which the MP says he paid as their leader.

Pkosing was arrested on Thursday evening and was taken to DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road. He is said to have refused to record statement without the presence of his lawyers and was later released at 10:30pm.

On Friday morning he went to DCI Headquarters and was cleared, only to be summoned later in the evening.

While addressing the media, Pkosing denied the allegations saying that he is a peace loving Kenyan and has never benefitted from any proceeds of banditry.

“On all the questions posed to my client, he has responded that all his life he has never been in the business of selling cattle,” Omari said.

“He has never received any proceeds from the banditry in that region,” he added.

On the issue of a white chopper that has allegedly been used to arm the bandits, the legislator disowned it with his lawyers, saying that if that was the case, then the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority would have grounded it a long time ago.

According to Pkosing, his chopper is white and green while the alleged chopper is said to be white.

The legislator argued that he was being singled out by investigators, saying that many leaders had commented on the issue of cattle rustling, but he was the only one who had been summoned and interrogated.

