11 county workers arrested in cyber while forging employment letters

Governance and Administration CECM Mercy Osewe (right) addresses journalists at Homa Bay police station. [James Omoro, Standard]

Eleven suspects have been arrested for forging letters of employment in an effort to survive the ongoing Homa Bay county government payroll audit.

The suspects, who include ten women and one man, were arrested in Homa Bay town on Thursday evening. They were arrested at a cyber café where the documents were being prepared.

They were found forging appointment letters which they intended to present to audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which has been contracted to undertake the payroll audit.

During a head count which started on Monday, county workers are expected to present several documents including their national identification cards, letters of appointment or contract, letters of extension of the contract if any, and letters of deployment or posting. Homa Bay County workers during a head count which started on Monday. The workers are expected to present documents to audit firm PwC. [James Omoro, Standard]

Employees are also required to avail letters of arrival at work station, confirmation, promotion if any, interdiction or suspension, as well as certified education and professional certificates and their salary accounts details.

Addressing journalists at Homa Bay police station, Governance and Administration CECM Mercy Osewe said they got a tip-off from the public on the forgery syndicate.

“We got a report that some people were forging the employment letters they were going to present during the verification exercise. We had to rush there with police to apprehend them,” said Osewe.

The suspects were detained at Homa Bay police station pending investigations and computers used to reproduce the documents were also confiscated.