Duale gazettes deployment of KDF in North Rift

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. [ Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has gazetted the deployment of Kenya defence Forces (KDF) to North Rift to contain banditry after President Ruto ordered a joint operation with the National Police Service.

In the notice dated Monday, February 13, Duale said KDF would help the National Police Service deal with the security emergency in Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu Counties.

"PURSUANT to Article 241 (3) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 as read with sections 31 (1) (a) and (c), 33(1) and 34 (2) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, 2012, notice is given that on the 15th February, 2023, the Kenya Defence Forces shall be deployed in support of the National Police Service in response to the security emergency in Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu Counties caused by rampant incidents of banditry," reads the notice.

The National Assembly has to ratify the president's directive on the deployment of KDF to the troubled parts of the country.

Insecurity in the area has been caused by the rampant incidents of banditry.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says In the past six months, over 100 civilians and 16 police officers have been brutally murdered by the bandits.

"The murderous gangs have in recent days escalated their terror on innocent Kenyans and law enforcement agencies and in the process burnt down schools, police vehicles and other social amenities," says Kindiki.