Government to address passport delays- CS Kindiki

By Betty Njeru | 45m ago
Interior and National Government Administration CS Prof Kithure Kindiki. [File, Standard]

Kenyans who have applied for the new generation passport will not have to wait any longer, as the Government moves in to address the delays.

The Ministry of Interior on Saturday, February 4, announced it was addressing delays in the issuance of passports which have prevailed for one year.

“The Department is in receipt of 50,000 34-page booklets with a further 200,000 booklets expected next week and a similar figure each month for the next six months. The broken passport printer is now repaired,” Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said.

In November 2022, the government acknowledged delays in the printing of passports, caused by the breakdown of a key printer.

The Immigration Department’s Head of Corporate Affairs Ambassador Isaac Ochieng said at least Sh150 million was needed for a new machine.

Kindiki also noted that the Ministry hopes to increase Kenyan passport holders from 3.5 million to 10 million in the next five years.

 

