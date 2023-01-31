SECTIONS
The Standard

Chebukati to Raila: Show evidence that I visited your home

By George Maringa | 14m ago

A screen grab of IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right). [KTN News]

Immediate former Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has hit back at Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over claims that he (Chebukati) visited his house.

In a letter by his lawyer, Steve Ogolla, Wafula Chebukati has requested to be furnished with video footage of his alleged visit to Raila’s home, as claimed by Raila during the Azimio rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi last Sunday.

“During the said-rally, you made adverse and negative remarks about our client in Kiswahili, loosely translated in the paragraph infra, thus: “… Chebukati says that there are some people who wanted to bribe him together with his friends Guliye and Molu. I want to ask you, what did you come to do in my house? What did you ask from me? And I have footage for that, you play with me, I will release it…” said Chebukati.

Chebukati, in his response, says he is aggrieved that the said-allegation is false and that he has suffered serious reputational injury as former Chairman of IEBC.

“In response to your allegations, our client vehemently denies your allegation that he met you during the election last year, let alone the election period, and in particular, at your house as alleged by yourself,” said Ogolla.

Chebukati is demanding that Odinga releases the said-video footage to his lawyers.

“In the circumstances of your allegations, and in the context our client’s strong rebuttal thereto, our instructions are to demand from you, as of right, which we hereby do, to be furnished with the alleged video footage within seven days from the date hereof,” said Ogolla.

Failure to meet this demand, Chebukati says, he will take legal action.

“Kindly take notice that if we do not receive the video footage demanded hereinabove within the demand period, we shall be constrained to institute appropriate adverse but lawful proceedings against you. We trust that you will find it prudent to furnish us with the alleged video footage in order to pre-empt the consequences stated hereinabove," said Ogolla.

Related Topics

Wafula Chebukati Raila Odinga Jacaranda Grounds
.

Latest Stories

Chebukati to Raila: Show evidence that I visited your home
Chebukati to Raila: Show evidence that I visited your home
National
By George Maringa
14 mins ago
Political will needed to act on climate change
Health & Science
By  Imali Ngusale
29 mins ago
Kenya's mitumba make it to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
News
By Peter Muiruri
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto to revise Sh3.9tr budget 'to reflect reality'
By Willis Oketch 10 hrs ago
Premium Ruto to revise Sh3.9tr budget 'to reflect reality'
Dawood, surgeon who mastered the art of the scalpel and the pen
By Peter Muiruri 10 hrs ago
Premium Dawood, surgeon who mastered the art of the scalpel and the pen
Ruto slams Raila backers, accuse them of blackmailing the State
By Benjamin Imende 10 hrs ago
Premium Ruto slams Raila backers, accuse them of blackmailing the State
Parents' long dilemma as schools reopen
By Andrew Watila 10 hrs ago
Premium Parents' long dilemma as schools reopen
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota Fielder
  • 2015 Toyota Fielder
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,700,000
2015 Toyota Spade
  • 2015 Toyota Spade
  • Mileage : 78000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,120,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 2,600,000
Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Administrative Assistant
  • Employer: Kirinyaga University
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kirinyaga
  • Games & Sports Office
  • Employer: Kirinyaga University
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kirinyaga
  • Internal Auditor
  • Employer: Kirinyaga University
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kirinyaga
  • Senior Sales Representative
  • Employer: NFT Consult Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved