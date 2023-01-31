Uhuru, Margaret Kenyatta visit late Magoha's family Photos

SECTIONS
Uhuru, Margaret Kenyatta visit late Magoha's family

By Stephanie Wangari | 38m ago
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the condolence book at Prof. Magoha residence on Tuesday, January 31. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his wife Margaret Kenyatta on Tuesday, January 31 visited the home of the late Prof. George Magoha in Lavington, Nairobi.

Magoha, who served in President Kenyatta's administration as Education Cabinet Secretary, died aged 71 on January 24 following a cardiac arrest.

Kenyatta was accompanied to Lavington by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and some of the Cabinet secretaries who served alongside Magoha in the fourth administration.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, his wife Margaret Kenyatta, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka among other leaders visit the family of Magoha at his Lavingtone residence on Tuesday. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

They include former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, Ukur Yattani (Treasury), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and former Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

President Kenyatta had, last week, asked the former CSs to form a committee to help Magoha's family with funeral arrangements.

Magoha will be buried on February 11, 2023, in Yala, Gem Constituency, Siaya County.

Former first lady Margaret Kenyatta signs the condolence book at Prof. Magoha residence on Tuesday, January 31. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]
Former president Uhuru Kenyatta visits Prof. Magoha's home to condole with his family in Lavington, Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]
Former president Uhuru Kenyatta visits Prof. Magoha's home to condole with his family in Lavington, Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

