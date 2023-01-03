NG-CDF is back! First batch disbursed to constituencies

Treasury CS Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

As the schools reopen later this month, parents have a sigh of relief after the Constituencies embarked on plans to disburse bursaries and development funds to students and schools.

This is after the National Treasury began releasing the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in batches to the constituencies on Attorney General’s advice.

The office of the Attorney General last month instructed to National Treasury to proceed with releasing the funds after a legal battle that saw the Fund suspended.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama says that the return of the NG-CDF is a great win for most of the less fortunate families.

Arama says that the area NG-CDF Committee had already received some of the monies which they intend to utilize on bursaries to needy students especially those joining Form One.

“The funds are coming in tranches from the National Treasury. At the moment we have Sh5 million for bursaries but shall continue to accumulate more as more disbursements come,” said Arama.

The lawmaker noted that the removal of the Fund by the Supreme Court last year was a major blow to parents who would have been forced to shoulder heavy financial burdens.

He explained that part of the funds will go towards development projects within the schools to facilitate the new education system that requires huge investments in infrastructure.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

“We now have junior secondary schools which need laboratories. Using NG-CDF, we shall construct a laboratory in each school to ensure no parent is asked for such monies,” he said.

Arama lauded President William Ruto for his commitment towards the return of the Fund saying that this was a gesture beyond politics and to the rescue of helpless Kenyans.

“The President acted in good faith for the interests of all Kenyans regardless of their political affiliation. It is in such matters that we must work together beyond our differences,” said Arama.

Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai said that the constituency had received Sh7 million which the committee was working on how to disburse it as they anticipate more in the coming weeks.

“What has reflected in the bank account so far is Sh7 million. Part of it shall go towards bursaries with a priority to Form One students who are bright and from humble backgrounds,” said Mutai.

He expressed his hopes that more funds will have been disbursed before the students are admitted to secondary schools to ensure that they don’t remain at home as others enrol.

“The Form Ones are expected to know which secondary schools they will be posted to by mid-January. There is a promise that the funds will be disbursed weekly which we hope will happen,” said Mutai.

The first time MP said that the challenges in the disbursement of the funds occasioned by the legal battles were leaving the NG-CDF committees in a difficult situation on budgeting. Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

“We have concluded public participation and identified main projects. The amounts and uncertainty on the time of disbursements is a major challenge but we shall work with what we get,” he said.

The legislator noted that infrastructural upgrade in the schools are among priority areas cited by the residents with a Sh70 million medical training college among the flagship projects.

“The return of the Fund is a boost to our dream to have a medical college in Kuresoi North. The first phase will cost Sh30 million which we couldn’t have without NG-CDF,” said Mutai.

Bahati MP Irene Njoki said that they were yet to receive the funds but they expect the disbursement to be done on time to be of benefit to the needy.

Njoki who is serving her first term in Parliament said that many parents in the constituency were worried with the scrapping of the CDF that has played a vital role in educating their children.

“We have not received the monies yet but are optimistic of having the funds later this week. The NG-CDF committee will sit to discuss how what will have been received shall be shared among needy students,” said Njoki.