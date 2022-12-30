SECTIONS
Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza survives impeachment

By Edwin Nyarangi and Stephanie Wangari | 25m ago
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza (centre) flanked by her deputy Mutuma M'Ethingia (left) and lawyer Elius Mutuma breaks down after the committee's verdict at the Senate Chambers, Parliament buildings, Nairobi on December 30,2022 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has been saved  from Impeachment by the Senate.

The Senate Special Committee, led by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, said that none of the allegations raised against Governor Mwangaza by Meru County Assembly Members could be substantiated or proved by the Senate.

Khalwale said that the Committee was investigating the Governor against allegations of nepotism, illegal appointments,  incitement and bullying of other leaders and forceful entry of the Meru County Assembly non of which could be substantiated. 

Governor Mwangaza had been impeached by 67 out 69 Members of County Assembly in Meru.

During the hearing of the impeachment motion, Kawira's lawyers argued that the governor was being held to a double standard, particularly in light of the role her husband, Murega Baichu, played in the county. 

While being cross-examined, governor Kawira made no apologies for some of the wrongdoings she was being accused of, including appointing members of her family to county positions.

Mwangaza said her husband’s appointment as a patron for the youth in Meru county was not motivated by nepotism. His role was to provide moral and financial support, and he was never paid by the county.

