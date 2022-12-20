False start: Will Mwangaza make it out of dark impeachment tunnel?

Meru county governor Kawira Mwangaza and first gentleman Murega Baichu singing at Kinoru stadium as they celebrate Mashujaa day. [File,Standard]

After Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza took the oath of office on August 25, her problems with MCAs began.

It was an unexpected setback for the former Woman Rep at a time when residents were anticipating a new order.

Her inauguration as the new county boss marked the beginning of a new era for Meru politics, which had long been dominated by former governors Peter Munya and Kiraitu Murungi.

It was a breath of fresh air when a person who did not come from the political elite that had ruled Meru for decades took over.

A commoner was taking charge of the agriculturally rich county after overcoming great odds, and people flocked to Kinoru stadium to witness a historic event.

Her victory was celebrated by all, including Mithika Linturi, one of her opponents for the seat, who attended the inauguration.

Kiraitu Murungi who had emerged third in the election did not attend.

Before the election Kawira had made a name as an unpretentious resident, mixing with all and sundry, even removing jiggers from the afflicted and donating basic items to the most vulnerable in the villages.

So, having spent time with the rural masses and seeing their needs, expectations were high when she took over as governor.

But the excitement and high expectations soon dissolved into acrimony as residents were treated to a tug of war between the governor and MCAs, led by their Speaker Ayub Bundi.

Several issues stood out as the source of the differences which left a sour taste in the mouths of the electorate as it degenerated into a full-fledged conflict.

The Ward Development Fund, or Ward Community Development Projects as MCAs called it, was one of the more serious bones of contention.

The representatives said they wanted the governor to establish the fund and make allocations for the implementation of projects pledged to voters.

Because it would be illegal, Kawira said there would be a Ward Development Fund.

But, she told them, they were free to give her the list of priority development projects they wanted her administration to fund.

She said they were at liberty to state the projects they wanted to be funded by the Executive, just as residents in the wards were doing in the public participation forums she was convening at the grassroots.

The differences boiled over on October 19 when Kawira arrived at the Assembly for her inaugural address to MCAs. They stormed out, claiming she had disrespected them.

Supporters of the governor and those of the MCAs hurled projectiles at one another and police had to lob canisters to disperse the mobs.

The reps had also protested the appointment of the governor's husband, Baichu Murega as Meru Youth Service Patron and as 'Hustlers Ambassador'.

Murega said he was not being paid by the government; that his services would be rendered on a pro bono basis.

“When the governor gave me the assignment as patron of MYS, it meant I will be donating my resources to facilitate the MYS to achieve its goals. The MYS is meant to uplift the youth," he said.

The reps would have none of that.

During Kiraitu’s administration, he allocated Sh20 million per ward for two years and Sh10 million for the remainder of his tenure.

Bundi led the MCAs in demanding that the governor establish an equitable fund with specific allocations for each of the 45 wards.

"Because if there is no equalisation fund and the governor is not happy with an area MCA or she feels this area did not vote for me, or this area will not vote for me in 2027, then she may decide to concentrate all her development project activities in a given area," said Bundi.

Bundi and Kawira both wrote to Controller of Budget Prof Margaret Nyakang'o separately, seeking her advice on the wards fund.

"The CoB was in agreement that there is a need for a ward development community projects but the governor did not want to commit herself to the amount of money she would use in any ward. She should be telling members what they (wards) will get," Bundi, himself a two-term MCA for Abothoguchi Central Ward, said.

The schism has grown since then, culminating in an impeachment motion that saw 67 MCAs vote her out of office and send their motion to the Senate.