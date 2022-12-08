Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Francis Wanderi resigns. [Standard]

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Francis Wanderi has resigned.

Wanderi becomes the third senior official to resign after IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera and commisioner, Justus Nyang’aya.

In a letter to President William Ruto, Wanderi says his resignation has been necessitated by undue and unwarranted public lynching which he says is based on falsified information.

"Whereas the 2022 General Election, particularly the voting process, was lauded as seamless and transparent by Kenyans and international observer groups, the same election birthed the so called 'Cherera 4 commissioners' who exercised their right to express themselves on last minute decisions of the Chairperson that amounted to lack of transparency and whose whose conduct was also characterised by high-handedness, dictatorial mannerisms and devoid of the principles of good corporate governance," said Wanderi.

Four petitioners, Republican party, Dennis Nthumbi, Geoffrey Langat and Owuor Steve Gerry, wanted four IEBC commissioners removed from office on grounds of gross misconduct, abuse of office and violation of the Constitution.

Wanderi now says that he executed his mandate as a commissioner and that he is not guilty of the allegations levelled against him.

"As I tender in this resignation today, I do so, not because I am guilty of the allegations levelled against me by the petitioners, but because there comes a time when the Country is more important than any individual, including my aspirations as a Kenyan to see our electoral processes mirror those of democracies more advaced than us," said Wanderi.

In his letter, Wanderi says that he remains hopeful that the rule of law as envisaged in the Constitution will continue to safeguard all Kenyans.

He hopes that the government will institute a standing body to address issues within the electoral body.

President Ruto formed a nine-member tribunal to probe the four commissioners before issuing a report that would seal their fate.

Three of the officials have since resigned, leaving only Irene Masit.