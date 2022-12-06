Suzanne Silantoi; 29-year-old Nairobi CEC nominee worth Sh36 million

Suzanne Silantoi, CEC nominee for Inclusivity Public Participation and Customer Care appearing before the vetting committee on Tuesday. [The Standard]

Suzanne Silantoi, a 29-year-old nominated by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja as a member of the County Executive Committee (CEC), says she has a net worth of Sh36 million.

Appearing before the vetting committee on Tuesday, December 6, Silantoi, who is nominated as the Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service CEC, attributed her wealth to her businesses as well as being a consultant and a gender activist.

Additionally, she told the vetting committee that she has sh900,000 worth of savings in her bank account.

If the vetting process is successful, Silantoi will be the youngest CEC serving in Nairobi County.

Other CECs nominees are; Rosemary Kariuki (Business and Hustler Opportunities), Maureen Njeri (Environment, Water, Food and Agriculture), Dr. Anastasia Mutethya Nyalita (Health, Wellness and Nutrition), Charles Kerich (Finance and Economic Affairs) and Michael Gumo (Innovation and Digital Economy).

Others are; Brian Mulama (Talent, Skills Development and Care), Patrick Mbogo (Mobility and Works), Stephen Gathuita Mwangi (Built Environment and Urban Planning) and Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya (Boroughs Administration and Personnel).

Silantoi first came to the public eye in 2017 when she contested the Nairobi Senatorial seat against Jubilee's Sakaja and ODM's Edwin Sifuna.

"Nairobi has so much potential so long as we're able to use our resources appropriately. The senate will provide the oversight role for the county government," Silantoi said at the time during an interview with Capital FM.

She, however, managed to come in fourth in the race.

Asked who had funded her campaign, Silantoi said friends and family had contributed, adding that she ran a low-budget campaign.