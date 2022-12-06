SECTIONS
The Standard

Suzanne Silantoi; 29-year-old Nairobi CEC nominee worth Sh36 million

By Stephanie Wangari | 30m ago
Suzanne Silantoi, CEC nominee for Inclusivity Public Participation and Customer Care appearing before the vetting committee on Tuesday. [The Standard]  

Suzanne Silantoi, a 29-year-old nominated by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja as a member of the County Executive Committee (CEC), says she has a net worth of Sh36 million.

Appearing before the vetting committee on Tuesday, December 6, Silantoi, who is nominated as the Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service CEC, attributed her wealth to her businesses as well as being a consultant and a gender activist.

Additionally, she told the vetting committee that she has sh900,000 worth of savings in her bank account.

If the vetting process is successful, Silantoi will be the youngest CEC serving in Nairobi County.

Other CECs nominees are; Rosemary Kariuki (Business and Hustler Opportunities), Maureen Njeri (Environment, Water, Food and Agriculture), Dr. Anastasia Mutethya Nyalita (Health, Wellness and Nutrition), Charles Kerich (Finance and Economic Affairs) and Michael Gumo (Innovation and Digital Economy).

Others are; Brian Mulama (Talent, Skills Development and Care), Patrick Mbogo (Mobility and Works), Stephen Gathuita Mwangi (Built Environment and Urban Planning) and Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya (Boroughs Administration and Personnel).

Silantoi first came to the public eye in 2017 when she contested the Nairobi Senatorial seat against Jubilee's Sakaja and ODM's Edwin Sifuna.

"Nairobi has so much potential so long as we're able to use our resources appropriately. The senate will provide the oversight role for the county government," Silantoi said at the time during an interview with Capital FM.

She, however, managed to come in fourth in the race.

Asked who had funded her campaign, Silantoi said friends and family had contributed, adding that she ran a low-budget campaign.

Related Topics

Suzanne Silantoi Johnson Sakaja Nairobi County
.

Latest Stories

Suzanne Silantoi; 29-year-old Nairobi CEC nominee worth Sh36 million
Suzanne Silantoi; 29-year-old Nairobi CEC nominee worth Sh36 million
Nairobi
By Stephanie Wangari
30 mins ago
Tonight at 10pm! Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland- here's why
Football
By Associated Press
44 mins ago
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
Football
By Associated Press
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Suzanne Silantoi; 29-year-old Nairobi CEC nominee worth Sh36 million
By Stephanie Wangari 30 mins ago
Suzanne Silantoi; 29-year-old Nairobi CEC nominee worth Sh36 million
Tonight at 10pm! Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland- here's why
By Associated Press 44 mins ago
Tonight at 10pm! Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland- here's why
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2014 Nissan Sylphy
  • 2014 Nissan Sylphy
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 1,450,000
2007 Toyota RAV4
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4
  • Mileage : 142000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 1,150,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Project Assistant (Kakuma)
  • Employer: Alight
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kakuma
  • Project Assistant (Nairobi)
  • Employer: Alight
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Head of Finance Shared Services
  • Employer: BRITAM LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Manager, Third Party Risk Management
  • Employer: Standard Chartered Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved