Ruto warns Raila against rallies to protest bid to oust Cherera four

Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga (right) and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi (2nd-right) arrive for a presser at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Nairobi, on November 28, 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto has warned Azimio leader Raila Odinga against holding nationwide rallies to protest the plan to kick out four IEBC commissioners who rejected the August presidential election results.

Ruto said the plan could compromise peace in the country and drive a wedge between Kenyans.

"I don't think organising demonstrations is part of holding any government to account," he said during a function to inaugurate a new distribution centre by Twiga Foods in Tatu City, Kiambu county, Monday.

"They are free to criticise what we are doing, that is okay with us, and we appreciate. But I want to encourage them not to drive Kenyans against one another. Street demonstrations, streets fights should not be part of of the script of any responsible opposition," he added.

Raila over the weekend announced a plan for nationwide rallies to protest the bid to remove from office the four commissioners.

He said the rallies will act as consultative meetings, on the plight of the commissioners.

"We are consolidating our country... we are reorganising our country. I want to tell our brothers in the opposition to work with us, to criticise whatever they want to criticise but let's keep the country peaceful, that's all we are asking," said Ruto.

But Speaking in his Kisumu on Sunday, Raila announced that the first rally will be held in Kamukunji grounds, Nairobi, tomorrow.

“We have said we are going to consult widely with the people of Kenya. We will begin in Nairobi on Wednesday. We will have a meeting with the people of Nairobi at Kamukunji grounds to ask them if they accept that these commissioners should go home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azimio la Umoja will hold a Parliamentary Group meeting in Nairobi today to discuss matters of national importance in the wake of what it terms unpopular decisions made by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

The Azimio parliamentary leadership and Raila Monday held a closed-door session to set the agenda of the meeting.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the meeting will discuss government's plan to import Genetically Modified foods into the country and the intended removal from office of four IEBC commissioners among other issues.

“We will be discussing the sky rocketing cost of living, increased insecurity across the country and come with far-reaching conclusions on how we are going to handle the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration that has been taking Kenyans for a ride,” said Wandayi.

In attendance were National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang, Pokot South MP David Pkosing, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi and Prof Makau Mutua who was Raila’s Presidential Campaign Secretariat Spokesman.