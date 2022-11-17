Charlene Ruto: President's daughter on a global mission

Charlene Ruto (R) engages with Belgian Ambassador to Kenya Peter Maddens on Wednesday, November 2022. [Twitter: @charlruto]

She describes herself on Twitter as “First Daughter of Kenya, daughter of President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, Youth Champion and Climate Change Action Champion.”

Charlene Ruto’s activity in the last few months has attracted attention from Kenyans online, especially on Twitter, where she updates her followers on day-to-day activities.

Compared to other first daughters of former presidents, Charlene has not shied away from the limelight, and has also been spotted severally during national events.

On Wednesday, November 16, she posted, “It was such a pleasure being hosted by the Belgian Ambassador to Kenya, H.E Peter Maddens for an interactive session with Belgian investors from the education and technology industry. As knowledge knows no bounds, insights that cultivate development were acquired.”

But it is not just ambassadors that Charlene has been meeting with. She has been traversing the globe, more so ever since her father, Dr. William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth President.

On Monday, November 14 she shared events of her tour of duty in Morocco on her twitter page saying, “One of my most fulfilling moments in Morocco was visiting and spending time with the Kenyan students through the Moroccan International Agency for International Cooperation. Education opportunities for the youth of these two countries combined are fundamentals for innovation.” Charlene Ruto with the Kenyan delegation at the 14th edition of the MEDays 2022 forum in Morocco on 5th November 2022. [Twitter: @charlruto]

While in Morocco, she was part of the Kenyan delegation gracing a high-profile event during the 14th edition of the #MeDays 2022 Forum in Tangiers, Morocco.

While there, the communication and business administration graduate championed for Pan-Africanism and represented African youth and women where she was an honoured guest.

You will not fail to notice Charlene’s broad smile in pictures, and she takes a perfect blend of both casual and official wear in her local and international tours of duty.

On October 28, she spent her day in Kirinyaga County where she shared reflections of her itinerary.

“Kirinyaga County is ripe for investment in areas of hospitality and value addition of crops such as tomatoes. It was a pleasure sitting and sharing on these matters with the Deputy Governor H.E. David Githanda. The progression of our counties is the progression of our countries,” she said.

The previous day she was in Embu County with Governor Cecily Mbarire. “I was so honoured today to spend some time with one of the most effective female leaders in our country, Embu Governor CecilyMbarire and Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo. They are putting in serious measures to create niche tourism areas in Embu County and its environs,”

Charlene has also endevoured to market Kenya’s tourism. During her visit to Isiolo County in October, she was quick to do so.

“Have you visited Isiolo County's Game reserves before? The Shaba, Buffalo Springs and Bisanadi National Reserves enrich Isiolo's rich culture, diversity and eco-tourism activities. In the spirit of #TembeaKenya, let us explore our counties and open up endless possibilities,” she wrote. Charlene Ruto arrives in Kirinyaga County on October 28, 2022 where she held a meeting with Deputy Governor David Githanda. [Twitter: @charlruto]

Born in the 1990s, Charlene Chelagat Ruto currently serves as Director of Public Relations and Branding at Weston Hotel, Nairobi, a position she has held from September 2018.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she joined Daystar University in 2011, where she pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and graduated in 2014.

Charlene also holds a Master of Business Administration – MBA, Hospitality Administration, Management from Les Roches Crans-Montana Global Hospitality in Switzerland.

She was a Foreign Exchange Student at Northwestern College between August 2012 and January 2013, an experience she describes, “as amazing and one that opened up her mind to the diversity of the world.”