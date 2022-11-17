SECTIONS

Trade CS Moses Kuria to allow duty-free import of GMO maize for six months

By Betty Njeru | 6h ago

Trade, Investment and Industry CS Moses Kuria. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Government will allow the importation of duty-free Genetically Modified Crops (GMO) and non-GMO maize for the next six months.

This follows an announcement by Trade, Investments and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Thursday, who said the move is aimed at mitigating the food crisis in the country.

“In view of the food situation in the country, I shall be signing instruments to allow duty-free imports of GMO and non-GMO Maize for the next six months,” Kuria tweeted.

Kenya lifted the ban on GMOs last month, after a 10-year suspension.

The decision was arrived at during a cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto, noting that the move was to address the ongoing drought, food security, and a progressive step towards significantly redefining agriculture in the country by adopting crops that are resistant to pests and disease.

Kenya has been reluctant to approve the import or planting of genetically modified food crops since November 2012, amid an ongoing debate about the safety of GMO crops.

Several scientists welcomed the move, describing it as “long overdue” and a panacea for the drought and hunger in the country.

According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), over four million people are food-starved, and 942,000 children are malnourished. 

Related Topics

GMO Moses Kuria GMO Maize Drought
.

Latest Stories

From Tupac to Takeoff: Rappers' lives cut short by bullets
From Tupac to Takeoff: Rappers' lives cut short by bullets
Features
By Kirsten Kanja
23 mins ago
NTSA: Pedestrians, riders make majority of road crash deaths
National
By Winfrey Owino
57 mins ago
Ten types of lecturers
TEN THINGS
By The Nairobian Reporter
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

NTSA: Pedestrians, riders make majority of road crash deaths
By Winfrey Owino 57 mins ago
NTSA: Pedestrians, riders make majority of road crash deaths
Kenyans irked by Sakaja's palm tree importation remarks
By David Njaaga 1 hr ago
Kenyans irked by Sakaja's palm tree importation remarks
Africa talks peace as strife escalates
By Betty Njeru 2 hrs ago
Africa talks peace as strife escalates
Second farmhand involved in businessman George Mwangi's murder probe freed
By Fidelis Kabunyi 2 hrs ago
Second farmhand involved in businessman George Mwangi's murder probe freed

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved