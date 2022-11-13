Gachagua's 'mwakenya' moment as he invites Tiaty choir for Jamhuri fete

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua. [Source: Rigathi Gachagua, Twitter]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pulled yet another ‘Mwakenya’ moment, as he was publicly inviting a choir from Tiaty Constituency, Baringo County to entertain Kenyans in the upcoming public Holiday.

Mwakenya is university slang for the illegal notes students smuggle into exam rooms. During the Kanu regime, it was the title of an underground publication that was highly critical of the government.

In his address, Gachagua said the choir, [only identified as Chemolingot] had made the president and himself happy and as a result, they would perform during the Jamhuri Day celebrations and the subsequent banquet at State House.

“There is a choir from Tiaty that has entertained us so well. As a result, the president and I have decided to invite them to entertain Kenyans during Jamhuri Day celebrations,” Gachagua said.

“What is the name of the choir from Tiaty? I had written it somewhere,” he noted, sending his audience into laughter.

Shortly after he removed a piece of paper and said, “Here it is. They are called Chemolingot. They will show Kenyans that there are good things in Tiaty,” he added.

Gachagua was speaking at a Thanksgiving service at Kabarnet ASK Showground, Baringo County, where he also pleaded with residents to surrender firearms before the police deployed in the area leave.

This was a response to Tiaty MP William Kamket, who had asked the presidency to vacate security officers in the area.

“Our MP Kamket is asking us to remove police from the area but let me speak the truth. Police in Tiaty are not idle they are deployed there to work,” the DP noted.

“For us to remove the police officers, you as leaders should talk to your people to surrender their firearms. Unless they surrender the firearms, no police [officer]will be removed,” he added.

According to Gachagua, only one per cent of the Tiaty population promoted violence.

“Only one per cent is disturbing us. Talk to your people to return the firearms so that we can build schools, and roads and live in peace,”

Gachagua has also reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not use force or police to frustrate people opposed to their affiliation.