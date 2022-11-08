Johnstone Muthama: UDA not interested in extending presidential term

UDA Party Chairman Johnstone Muthama. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

UDA party National chairman Johnstone Muthama has dismissed allegations that the party was planning to sponsor a motion seeking to scrap the presidential two-term limit.

Muthama says the pronouncement by Fafi legislator Salah Yakub that some UDA MPs were drafting a constitutional amendment Bill to replace the two-term limit with an age limit of 75 years was his [Yakub’s] personal opinion.

“Please take note, as the National Party Chairman, I wish to categorically state that Yakub made a personal statement that has nothing to do with UDA. As a party, we stand for open democracy and we remain supportive of the two-term presidential limit and there are no ongoing discussions to scrap it,” said Muthama.

The former Machakos Senator said he had received many calls from Kenyans concerned by the MP’s pronouncements.

“We want to tell Kenyans that the limit on two terms for a president should be relooked. We want it to be changed to an age limit where when one gets to the age of 75 years then he or she cannot contest. We will come up with an amendment Bill to try to change this because we want the requirement to be on age limit and not terms,” Yakub is quoted as saying.

The 2010 Constitution limits any sitting president from vying for the position for more than two terms. It does not provide an age limit for contenders for the position.

If successful, the Fafi MP’s proposal would have given Ruto a leeway to seek a third term in office, while locking out ODM leader Raila Odinga from vying for the presidency on account of his age.