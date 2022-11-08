Police IG nominee Japheth Koome says he is worth Sh89m

Police IG nominee Japhet Koome appears before the joint vetting National Security committee at County Hall, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Inspector-General of Police nominee Japheth Koome has placed his net worth at Sh89 million.

Koome told a Parliamentary Vetting committee on Tuesday that his net worth also includes proceeds from his dairy farming activities, which contributes Sh9m annually.

The police IG nominee made the declaration while appearing before a joint committee drawn from both Senate and National Assembly.

“I have a share capital in the Police Sacco, vehicles, two tractors for farming, 37 acres of land in my rural home, two plots within the local shopping center, my land in Nairobi where I have lived for 22 years, and two plots in Kitengela," he said.

The committee consists of the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations of the Senate and the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs of the National Assembly.

Koome further disclosed he has served in the police service for three decades, comparing his years of experience to outgoing former DCI boss George Kinoti and his predecessor Hillary Mutyambai.

“The former DCI boss joined the service after me…The outgoing IG joined the service two years after me. At the time of his appointment, the former DCI boss had served 19 years yet I have served for 30 years. You can check my appraisals,” the former commandant said.

“Fellow officers are now excited that one of their own, who joined the service as a constable is today being vetted to be the Inspector General,” he added. Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome appears before the National Security committee for vetting at County Hall, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Koome was nominated to replace the former IG Hillary Mutyambai by President William Ruto on September 27.

This was after Mutyambai proceeded on terminal leave ahead of the expiration of his term in office.

Koome previously served as the Nairobi County Police Commander and Commandant of the National Police Service College in Kiganjo.

He will be replaced by Bruno Shioso, formerly the police spokesperson. In turn, the new police spokesperson will be Dr Resila Onyango.

If approved, Koome will proceed to take the oath of office in a ceremony overseen by Chief Justice Martha Koome.