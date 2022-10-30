We don't need you, Gachagua tells Raila to keep off government

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [Source: Rigathi Gachagua, Twitter]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off Azimio la Umoja coalition politicians, saying they [Kenya Kwanza] did not want them in the government operations.

Gachagua made the remarks at an Interdenominational church service in Kandara, Murang’a County, where President William Ruto was also in attendance.

While addressing Kandara residents, Gachagua said that the government did not need the Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s support.

“We have no business with you in our government. We are neither interested nor waiting for you in our government. The last time he joined Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, didn’t he spoil it? Would you want him near our government?” he posed a question, prompting cheers from his supporters.

“Stop thinking that people can coerce you to join this government. Forget about being forced or coerced. We are not interested because we have work to do,” Gachagua added.

Instead, the country’s second in command has urged the Odinga-led team to oversight the government’s performance, point out its mistakes, and debate policies in the bicameral parliament.

“We have a president who envisions working we don’t want the old man’s help. They should play the opposition role of correcting us, oversight, and debating us in parliament,” Gachagua said.

Since the Kenya Kwanza team clinched power following the August 9 polls, the President has on many occasions reiterated that he will not appoint any member of the opposition to his government.

“We have accepted that we are not going to appoint any member of the opposition into government because we want a vibrant opposition. We want an opposition that will keep the government in check because we have nothing to hide and we want to run an accountable government,” the president said during the opening of Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting weeks ago.

However, last week, during a church event in Kitui County, Deputy President called on Kalonzo Musyoka to join the government and work together.

He pleaded with other leaders from the Ukambani region to convince the Wiper party leader to join and work with the ruling party.

“We got no problem with Kalonzo. In fact, we are waiting for him to make up his mind. You will decide what to do with him because we do not understand him,” Gachagua said on Sunday afternoon.

He criticised the Wiper Party leader, for maintaining his ground in the Azimio coalition, despite losing the August 9 polls.

“We did look for him but anytime we look for him he goes back to Raila. Even after being subjected to an interview and being embarrassed he has refused to leave. We don’t understand why he is confused,” he added.

However, Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka is on record telling off President Ruto and his deputy, saying the coalition party leaders are not interested in taking up any jobs in his Cabinet in the first place.