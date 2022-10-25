SECTIONS

MPs unanimously reject Peninah Malonza, Minority questions Aisha Jumwa, Mithika Linturi suitability

By David Njaaga | 26m ago
Tourism Cabinet Secretary nominee Peninah Malonza before the Committee on Appointments on October 19 2022 in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Committee on Appointments has rejected Peninah Malonza's nomination as Tourism Cabinet Secretary.

Both the Majority and Minority sides in the Committee rejected Malonza for the role, citing that she did not demonstrate knowledge on topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the Ministry of Tourism.

“She lacked the requisite abilities and professional experience to be approved for appointment to the Office of the Cabinet Secretary,” read the report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25.

However, Malonza’s suitability will be decided by the entire House, who might overrule the committee and approve her appointment.

In the report tabled by Minority leader Junet Mohammed, Aisha Jumwa (Gender CS nominee) and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture CS nominee), who were approved by the Majority, were rejected.

“A minority of the Members of the Committee recorded a dissenting/minority opinion in regard to the integrity of Aisha Jumwa and Mithika Linturi,” read the report.

Jumwa and Linturi’s nomination will also go through the House voting process to confirm or reject the committee's report on their vetting.

The entire House votes to approve or reject the Report by the Committee on Appointments.

