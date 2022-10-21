Rebecca Miano: The countryside girl worth Sh397 million

EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Development CS nominee Rebecca Miano. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Cabinet Secretary nominee for East Africa Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Development Rebecca Miano on Friday disclosed that she is worth Sh397 million.

Miano, former KenGen Chief Executive placed her wealth from residential houses in Nairobi and Nyahururu counties, and property that she has jointly acquired with her husband over the last three decades.

The EAC CS nominee also added that she owns three motor vehicles- a Toyota Prado, a Mitsubishi Pajero, and an Isuzu truck.

Miano prides herself on being grounded from an early age, having been brought up and attending boarding school in the picturesque Ndaragwa Constituency in Nyandarua County.

“What was packaged as challenges throughout my life in Ndaragwa shaped me to be who I am today,” she told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Despite being an energy guru, Miano has a background in law having studied at the University of Nairobi, and later the Kenya School of Law.

She was then admitted as an advocate of the High Court, before switching careers and joining the energy sector.

“I describe my career as a staircase career where I served in each grade that was in the establishment. One of my proud achievements is being able to steer a company that has provided security of power in the country,” she reminisced.

If approved, Miano faces a totally different ballgame. Away from the highly technical area of power production that is rarely public-facing, she will now have the task of enhancing relations between Kenya and other members of the EAC. She will also be charged with taking development to the country’s ASAL regions, which have suffered underdevelopment over the years.