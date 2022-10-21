SECTIONS

Rebecca Miano: The countryside girl worth Sh397 million

By Betty Njeru | 30m ago

EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Development CS nominee Rebecca Miano. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Cabinet Secretary nominee for East Africa Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Development Rebecca Miano on Friday disclosed that she is worth Sh397 million.

Miano, former KenGen Chief Executive placed her wealth from residential houses in Nairobi and Nyahururu counties, and property that she has jointly acquired with her husband over the last three decades.

The EAC CS nominee also added that she owns three motor vehicles- a Toyota Prado, a Mitsubishi Pajero, and an Isuzu truck.

Miano prides herself on being grounded from an early age, having been brought up and attending boarding school in the picturesque Ndaragwa Constituency in Nyandarua County.

“What was packaged as challenges throughout my life in Ndaragwa shaped me to be who I am today,” she told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Despite being an energy guru, Miano has a background in law having studied at the University of Nairobi, and later the Kenya School of Law.

She was then admitted as an advocate of the High Court, before switching careers and joining the energy sector.

“I describe my career as a staircase career where I served in each grade that was in the establishment. One of my proud achievements is being able to steer a company that has provided security of power in the country,” she reminisced.

If approved, Miano faces a totally different ballgame. Away from the highly technical area of power production that is rarely public-facing, she will now have the task of enhancing relations between Kenya and other members of the EAC. She will also be charged with taking development to the country’s ASAL regions, which have suffered underdevelopment over the years.

Related Topics

Rebecca Miano EAC CS Nominee EAC CS
.

Latest Stories

Rebecca Miano: The countryside girl worth Sh397 million
Rebecca Miano: The countryside girl worth Sh397 million
National
By Betty Njeru
30 mins ago
Kenyans warned against international crime syndicate luring them to jobs abroad
National
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
Giorgia Meloni appointed Italy's first female Prime Minister
Europe
By Associated Press
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

Rebecca Miano: The countryside girl worth Sh397 million
By Betty Njeru 30 mins ago
Rebecca Miano: The countryside girl worth Sh397 million
Kenyans warned against international crime syndicate luring them to jobs abroad
By Betty Njeru 1 hr ago
Kenyans warned against international crime syndicate luring them to jobs abroad
Giorgia Meloni appointed Italy's first female Prime Minister
By Associated Press 2 hrs ago
Giorgia Meloni appointed Italy's first female Prime Minister
SportPesa in fresh trouble over contempt of court
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
SportPesa in fresh trouble over contempt of court

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved