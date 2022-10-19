Acting IG Noor Gabow reshuffles top DCI officers

The acting inspector general of police Noor Gabow. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow has made changes at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Announcing the changes, the police boss said the move is in line with the ongoing police reforms aimed at streamlining services at the Directorate.

According to a tweet by the National Police Service (NPS) on its official Twitter account Wednesday evening, the changes take effect immediately.

“These changes are in line with ongoing police reforms and are aimed at streamlining services; enhancing effectiveness, efficiency and professionalism in service delivery by the National Police Service,” NPS tweet reads in part.

In the changes, Nicholas Ireri Kamwende has been appointed the Deputy of the Directorate while head of investigations John Gachomo will now be the Director of the Internal Affairs Unit.

Others affected by the changes are Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, who will now be the Director of the Investigations Bureau (IB).

Johnstone Kola will head the anti-terror unit as the former ATPU boss Martin Otieno moves to the DCI.

Paul Mumo has been deployed to the Kenya Police Headquarters, Vigilance House Nairobi.

The changes come hours after a new head of the investigating body was sworn in.

Amin Mohamed Ibrahim was sworn into office by Chief Justice Martha Koome on Wednesday, October 19, at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

“I will always be available and for purposes of records, I wish to declare my number which is 0722415419 so that any member of the public, any person who feels like reaching out to me can easily do so,” said Amin.

Amin who has previously served in the DCI in different capacities equally promised to deliver to Kenyans.