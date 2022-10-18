Shocking opulence in the Hustler Cabinet nominees revealed as vetting starts

Prime Cabinet Minister Nominee Musalia Mudavadi during the vetting session by the Committee on Appointments Chaired by the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula at the county Hall, Nairobi on October 17, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Assembly yesterday started vetting the Cabinet Secretary nominees where it emerged that the Hustler millionaires have wealth ranging between Sh218 million and Sh4 billion.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee, was the first to appear before the Committee on Appointments at 9am.

Mudavadi told the committee he is worth Sh4 billion.

“If I take my investments in shares in some companies and also the property that I own, I’d put my net worth at about 4 billion shillings,” he said.

The ANC leader was also asked about current and anticipated sources of income.

“Rental income dividends where I have shareholdings and also interest and of course other expenses that come from the farm,” he said.

Mudavadi outlined his new roles, saying his office was created in accordance with the Executive prerogative of the president to create public offices.

The ANC leader was responding to Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi who questioned the constitutionality of the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary. Wandayi revealed that there was an agreement between Kenya Kwanza and Mudavadi to have Majority Leader Kimani Ichugwaah introduce a legislation in Parliament to provide greater legal clarity on the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary 30 days after the elections.

He claimed that the agreement was in article 21 (k) of the agreement.

The minority leader further said the proposed law that is yet to be tabled on the floor of the House shall amend the National Government Coordination Act to include the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to the existing chapter of the Act.

“You obviously know that in the coalition agreement that you entered into in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance you knew that the position you have been nominated to doesn’t exist, doesn’t this confirm that without such legislation having been introduced 30 days past the elections and your agreement the position is anchored on quicksand?” he posed.

Mudavadi said part of the coordination mandate of his office is to nurture the realisation of an open government whose hallmarks are transparency, accountability, and participation.

“Transparency will help the public understand the workings of government. Accountability is the essential precondition for open and inclusive policy-making. participation is the seed that will germinate into the public trust in government,” he said.

He noted that he had spoken loudly about trust deficit in the political arena that care must be taken to prevent trust deficit from infecting the government and had insisted on there ought - and must be - a change in the work ethic and culture in public offices to attract public trust.

“I cannot, therefore, over-emphasise the need for public trust in government for effective delivery of services,” he said.

Some members also poked holes in some of the roles given to Prime Cabinet Secretary and its political rank in government, saying it will overlap with that of the Attorney General and the National Assembly Speaker.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing gave the example of chairing and coordinating national government legislation function that he said is not meant for any other position

“It seems like somebody is really struggling to give functions don’t you think some of your functions are meant to be for the Attorney General? This could be the first office of conflict,” he said

But Speaker Moses Wetang’ula who is the chair of the committee quickly ruled on the matter, stopping further issues on the same from being raised.

“The committee has already received 22 memorandums to various CS nominees which shall be disclosed to nominees during their vetting. According to our Constitution, the president is allowed to have not less than 14 or more than 22 Cabinet slots, and I hereby confirm that the Prime Cabinet Secretary is within the law,” stated Wetang’ula.

Anglo Leasing, Goldenberg and Mavoko cemetery land scandals, and ownership of county house in Woodley estate came up during vetting.

“At the age of 33, I was appointed to the Ministry of Finance in 1993. That is when the Goldenberg saga had been in existence and was coming to its full-blown situation. This was a scheme where the intention of the government in terms of export compensation scheme went sour and it was misused and it caused the country a lot of damage and expenses,” said Mudavadi. Samburu MP Naisula Lesuuda put the Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee to task over his commitment to fight corruption following the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to withdraw some graft cases.

“How do you intend to fight corruption in public service when it’s clear that there is no political will?” She posed.

Meanwhile, Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi failed to give his stand on the formation of the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions and the move by DPP Noordin Haji to withdraw graft cases.

Muturi said the Public Service Commission (PSC) did due diligence of involving the public to get their views on the CAS position before advertising for the vacancies.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration felt that the commission should involve the public and advise President William Ruto on their findings before any decision was made.

During former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, the court had ruled that the position was unlawful as there was no public participation before it was created.

Last month, PSC asked the public to formally submit proposals on the establishment of the CAS position.

“PSC was to advise per the Constitution to the president. It’s up to them once they have received views to share their recommendation to the president,” he said. On withdrawal of graft cases by the DPP, the former speaker said the question is best suited to be directed to the office of the DPP as he is empowered to commence, take over and drop criminal charges except any that are not before a court martial as stipulated in Article 157 of the Constitution.

“Since the reasons for actions taken by DPP were not made public, it will be premature to start ascribing particular position on those dropped charges. In fact, it says that the DPP will not withdraw except with the leave of the court,” he said

“We don’t know whether the court granted him the permission with their certified reason,” he added.

Once appointed, Muturi promised to give the best available advice to the government at national and county level in a collaborative way as per the Constitution.

The former National Assembly speaker said he is worth Sh700 million. “I have been a very modest public servant with a net worth of about Sh700 million from farming and legal consultancy,” Muturi said.

Migrant workers

The third to appear for vetting was Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua who has pledged that his first official trip will be to the UAE and Saudi Arabia to address the welfare of Kenyan domestic workers.

Addressing the question on what he will do to ensure that Kenyan migrant workers are documented and protected to fully enjoy their human rights even in foreign land, Dr Mutua promised to work with Labour ministry to address the issue.

He said he will also seek to know whether the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) can go and investigate the cases in Saudi Arabia.

“I will personally solve this problem. We have lost enough of our people and their deaths will not be in vain. We will investigate each and every death that has been recorded from there,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs CS nominee said he is worth Sh420 million.

He revealed that the assets include hotels, businesses and a few apartments.

Mutua said before he became Machakos Governor, his financial worth was about Sh200m.

But Suna East MP Junet Mohamed asked about the value of A&L hotel in Machakos County that is owned by the former governor.

“This hotel in Machakos (A&L) is it yours? If you own that hotel alone and you are saying you are worth Sh420 million only? With the hotel you cannot be worth Sh420 million only, you cannot, I have refused,” Junet said.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS nominee Alice Wahome who was the last to be vetted said she is worth Sh218 million.

CS nominees Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and national administration), Prof Njuguna Ndungu (National Treasury and Planning), Aisha Jumwa (Public Service Gender and Affirmative Action), Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum) and Moses Kuria (Trade Investment and Industry ) will be vetted today.