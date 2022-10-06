Former DCI Boss George Kinoti transferred to Public Service Commission

Former DCI boss Mr. George Kinoti. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The National Police Service Commission has transferred former DCI boss George Kinoti to the Public Service Commission.

This has been announced through a tweet by the commission.

“The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for Mr George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal to himself, with effect from 27th September 2022 until attainment of mandatory retirement age,” read the tweet.

The announcement is likely to raise eyebrows.

On Tuesday, September 27, President William Ruto announced that George Kinoti had resigned, while Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai had proceeded on terminal leave.

“I have also received the resignation of the Director General of CID Mr Kinoti,” said Ruto.

Ruto said he had communicated to the National Police Service to advertise the position and get an acting DCI boss.

Kinoti, 55, had gone quiet in the run-up to the August General Election, with the DCI’s most notable tool of communication to Kenyans (social media) also going slow.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has already advertised a vacancy for the position of the Director of Criminal Investigations.

“The gross monthly salary and benefits attached to the position will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) vide Kenya Gazette No.8792 of July 27, 2022,” said the NPSC in their job advertisement.

According to the notice, a DCI chief earns a basic salary of Sh372,750, a House Allowance of Sh100,000 and a salary market adjustment of Sh148,400, bringing the total gross monthly salary to Sh621,250.

Kinoti was appointed the Director of Criminal Investigations in January 2018 during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term.

After four years at the helm of the investigative agency, he exited under a cloud of disapproval by President William Ruto, who accused him of weaponising the war on graft and other crimes, especially during the run-up to the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Dr. Ruto accused Kinoti of targeting leaders who were affiliated with him but opposed to Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Kinoti served as Kenya’s 15th DCI boss, taking over from Ndegwa Muhoro, who had been at the helm of DCI for eight years, between 2010 and 2018.