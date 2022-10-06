Revealed: Top KCPE, KCSE schools, teachers

Principal Kianda School Joan Odera, Pricipal North Highridge school Joy Bunyasi and Principal Namunyak Girls Narok Cecilia Teeka hold trophies presented during the World teachers day celebrations on October 5, 2022 [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has released a list of teachers who posted remarkable results in last year's national examinations. In total, 264 teachers were awarded, with 51 of them given national honours on a day Kenya marked World Teachers Day.

Mulwa Muendo of Inyokoni Primary School, Mugambi Josleen Karimi of PCEA Kathingiri School, Sawe Kipkosgei Sammy of Bishop Muge Memorial Primary School, and Emily Tanui of St Luke Prep Bibiriet school were awarded for heading top schools in last year's KCPE exams.

​Maiyo Sammy of Kapsabet Boys, Flora Mulatya of ​Kenya High, Kuria John Munyua of Mangu School, Mwangi William of ​Alliance High School, and Inviolata Makhanu of St Brigids Girls were also awarded for leading top KCSE schools.

Esther Njeri Mureke of Kamwenja TTC in Nyeri was the only tutor awarded Global Volunteer, a presidential award.

Six other teachers were awarded for leading the most improved schools in last year's KCPE. These are Ali Yarow of Hudhile Primary school in Wajir, Joseph Opiyo of Achego Primary in Kisumu, Adan Gaiya of Mandera DEB, Samuel Lokise of Nadwat Primary in Turkana, Jillo Abdullahi of Algani Girls School in Isiolo and Cheruiyot Joseph of Kitait Primary School in Kericho. High school teachers whose schools were most improved in last year's KCSE were also awarded.

They were Teeka Siamanta of Lemek Namunyak Girls in Narok, Kerage Kinara of Nyakeore School in Nyamira, Maosa Nyangau of Mesabakwa School in Kisii, Jared Mwalo of Nyalenda School in Homa Bay, and Kulow Dube of Elwak School in Mandera. Most outstanding primary and secondary head teachers were also recognised and awarded.

Those who fall under this category were Nzioka Matheka of Donholm Primary School, Maiyo Sammy of Kapsabet boys, Kimiti Wacheke of Othaya Girls, Kuria Willie of Muranga High, Alio Bashir of Gode Primary, and Cathrine Wanja of Thika High School. The awards reveal schools that posted excellent results in last year’s national examinations.

Kenyans have not been given the list of top 2021 KCPE and KCSE schools as the ranking was not done by the Kenya National Examination Council.

Overall, tutors largely drawn from popular institutions such as Kenya High School, Kapsabet School, Mang’u high, Friends School Kamusinga, Machakos School, and Mama Ngina Girls in Mombasa were awarded.

Primary school teachers from Masimbani Primary, Inyokoni Primary and Githunguri Primary, Mudasa Academy, Vihiga, Kitengela International, and Acacia Academy also scooped awards.

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia also recognised tutors from special schools comprising Thika School for the Blind, Joyland School, Wajir Special School, and St Kizito.

The teachers' employer recognised its hardworking staff during the world celebrations day that was marked under the theme ‘The transformation of Education begins with Teachers.’ Dr Macharia thanked teachers for withstanding challenges caused by the twin disruptions of Covid-19 and the General Election.

Kenya secondary school heads association national chairman Kahi Indimuli challenged President William Ruto to honour the pledge he made in the Kenya Kwanza Education Charter.

‘‘We have a shortage of 116,000 teachers in schools. He promised to employ half of the deficit in the first year. We will be looking forward to seeing this,’’ he said.