Section of Langata road to be closed Saturday and Sunday

Langata road- Nyayo junction footbridge. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A section of Langata Road will be closed to the public at different times on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2.

The road, between the U-turn just after the Carnivore entrance and the Uhuru Gardens entrance will be closed from 5.00 am to 5.00 pm on both days, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced.

“This follows the planned erection of Uhuru Gardens footbridge,” KeNHA Director General Eng Kung'u Ndung'u said in a statement, adding that the footbridge will promote safety for pedestrians.

Motorists who frequent the road have been advised to seek alternative routes to allow for seamless construction of the bridge.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site, especially during the switch of the lane closures.”