President William Ruto chairs his first cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi

President William Ruto chairs cabinet meeting at State House.

President William Ruto is chairing his first cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi today.

A source told the Standard that it was a usual cabinet meeting with the president getting a briefing of the various dockets.

All cabinet secretaries from former President Uhuru Kenyatta's government were in attendance.

Members of the cabinet arrive at State House on September 27, 2022. [State House]

"President William Ruto is currently chairing his first Cabinet meeting, State House, Nairobi," read a caption by State House.

Those in attendance are; Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki), Joseph Kinyua (Head of Public Service) Fred Matiang'i (Interior), James Macharia (Transport), Farida Karoney (Lands), and Peter Munya (Agriculture).

Other Cabinet Secretries include: Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Margaret Kobia ( Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), Najib Balala (Tourism), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), Amina Mohammed (Sports), Rachel Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Monica Juma (Energy), Ukur Yattani (Treasury), Betty Maina (Trade) and Simon Chelugui (Labour).

President Ruto is yet to name his own cabinet, two weeks after being sworn in.

Last week, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries who former President Uhuru appointed would remain in office until his successor names their replacements. Agriculture CS Peter Munya attends cabinet meeting at State House on September, 27, 2022 [State House]

Kinyua said this would ensure there was no vacuum during the intervening period of the transition from Kenyatta to President Ruto’s administration.

“As earlier notified vide our circulars Ref. No. OPJCAB.42/IA of 2O' June 2022 and Ref No. CAS/GEN.3/16Vol.III/(22) of 3P August 2022, the transition from the Fourth Administration to the Fifth Administration continues apace and shall only conclude when appointments to the Cabinet and the senior ranks of the Executive are concluded,” Kinyua stated.

As President Ruto prepares to unveil names to the public, several considerations have to come into play, including proximity, regional balance, campaign promises, gender balance, age, 2027 politics and administrative continuity.

Speculations are rife that Ruto's Chief of Staff David Chirchir, and advisor Ababu Namwamba may get positions in Ruto's government.

Current Lands CS Farida Karoney may be one of the two current CSs who may survive the chop, the other being Labour CS Simon Chelugui.