IEBC gazettes 37 lawmakers nominated to National Assembly, Senate

Karen Nyamu, John Mbadi and Peris Tobiko gazetted as nominated lawmakers. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the names of 37 nominated lawmakers to the Senate and the National Assembly.

According to a gazette notice dated today [September 7, the nominated lawmakers comprise members nominated to the National Assembly and women nominated to Senate to represent marginalized groups (women, youth and persons living with disabilities).

“Each candidate reflects the appropriate number of qualified candidates and alternates between male and female, save for the women candidates under Article 98 (1) (b) of the Constitution, in priority in which they were listed. The seats referred to in the schedules have been allocated in proportion to the total number of seats won by the candidates of the political party at the general election held on the 9th August 2022,” the notice reads,

In the Senate, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has nominated eight women, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) five while Jubilee, UDM and Wiper have nominated one female each.

The women nominated by UDA to the senate are: Veronica Waheti, Roselinda Soipan, Miraj Abdillabi, Gloria Magoma, Joyce Chepkoech, Karen Nyamu, Peris Tobiko and Maureen Mutinda.

The Raila-led ODM party nominated Catherine Mumma, Beatrice Oyomo, Hamida Ali, Betty Batuli and Beth Syengo.

Margaret Chepkoech, Mariam Sheikh and Shakila Abdalla were nominated by Jubilee, UDM and Wiper respectively.

Songstress Crystal Asige was nominated by ODM to represent persons living with disabilities in the senate alongside UDA’s George Mungai.

Hezena Lemaletian and Raphael Chimera have been nominated to represent the youth in the Senate by ODM and UDA respectively.

In the National Assembly, UDA was allocated five slots, ODM three, ANC, Jubilee party, Wiper party and UDM were each allocated one slot.

Those nominated to the National assembly by the William Ruto-led political party are: Jackson Kipkemoi Kosgey (persons with disabilities), Teresia Wanjiru (youth), Abdisirat Khalif (marginalized), UDA’S Dorothy Muthoni and Joseph Wainaina (workers).

ODM nominated Irene Nyakerario and John Mbadi to represent workers while Umulkher Harun will be in parliament for the youth.

ANC party nominated Joseph Hamisi as a community worker.

Sabina Chege and Suleka Hulbale were nominated by Jubilee and UDM respectively.

Despite being allocated one slot, the electoral commission did not gazette a member nominated by Kalonzo Musyoka’s political party.

“Not allocated due to an interim court order restraining the Commission from allocating the seat,” IEBC’s gazette notice explained.