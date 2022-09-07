PHOTOS: Uhuru, Raila meet Azimio MPs, Senators-elect in Kajiado

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga arrives at Masai Lodge for Azimio PG. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Azimio MPs-elect are currently meeting their party leaders at Masaai lodge for a Parliamentary Group meeting. President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived at Masai lodge for Azimio's PG meeting. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The meeting is aimed at strategising its leadership both in the National Assembly and the Senate ahead of tomorrow’s first sitting.

President Uhuru Kernyatta, Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka are among the attendees.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrives at Masai Lodge for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya PG. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Speaker Kenneth Marende are among those being fronted to take the Speaker position in either houses.

Azimio la Umoja one Kenya presidential running mate Martha Karua arrives at Masai lodge for Azimio PG. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Embakasi East MP-elect Babu Owino.

Mbita MP-elect Millie Odhiambo.

Saboti MP-elect Caleb Amisi with his Langata counterpart Felix Odiwuor aka Jalango.

Hamisi MP-elect Caleb Hamisi.

Former Foreign Minister Chirao Ali Makwere.

Former Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

Westlands MP-elect Tim Wanyonyi.

Kisumu West Mp-elect Rosa Buyu.

Homa Bay Senator-elect Moses Kajwang with former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende.

Photos by Wilberforce Okwiri.