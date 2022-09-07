PHOTOS: Uhuru, Raila meet Azimio MPs, Senators-elect in Kajiado

Azimio MPs-elect are currently meeting their party leaders at Masaai lodge for a Parliamentary Group meeting.
The meeting is aimed at strategising its leadership both in the National Assembly and the Senate ahead of tomorrow’s first sitting.
President Uhuru Kernyatta, Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka are among the attendees.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Speaker Kenneth Marende are among those being fronted to take the Speaker position in either houses.
Below are photos of those who have arrived at the meeting.
Photos by Wilberforce Okwiri.