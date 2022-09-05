SECTIONS

World leaders congratulate President elect Ruto after Supreme Court judgment

By Stephanie Wangari | 57m ago
President elect William Ruto making a address on September 5, 2022 [Twitter]

Leaders across the world have congratulated President elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his win on Monday.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a statement, he is looking forward to enhancing the partnership between Kenya and the United States.

"The United States and Kenya share a strong and longstanding partnership based on a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity. 

“We look forward to enhancing this partnership with President Ruto and his new government," said Blinken.

Further, Blinken commended Ruto’s main challenger Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga for abiding by the Supreme Court ruling.

"Transparent electoral processes and the peaceful adjudication of disputes are testaments to the strength of democratic institutions," he said.

Odinga led a consolidated petition that sought to overturn Ruto’s victory, alleging electoral malpractice by IEBC. 

On her part, United Kingdom's Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said she looked forward to working with Ruto to strengthen partnerships between the two countries.

"Kenya and its leaders can be proud of the example it has set to the world: following a calm, peaceful and transparent democratic process," said Ford.

African Union Commission's Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat also sent his regards to the incoming president and praised Odinga for accepting Supreme Court's judgment.

"My warmest congratulations to President-elect Williams Ruto on being declared the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya upon the confirmation of the election results. I also wish to salute the leadership of Raila Odinga for respecting the Supreme Court ruling," Faki said.

Uganda president Yoweri Museveni said he had personally contacted the incoming Head of State and congratulated him after Supreme Court's decision.

"I look forward to working with him to strengthen our Strategic Partnership in advancing the EAC agenda. God bless the people of Kenya," Museveni wrote on his Twitter page.

On his Ghana's Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia wished Ruto well after being confirmed by the Supreme Court as the President-elect.

"All the best as you take over the baton to serve your beloved Kenya. May God continue to guide your steps," he said.

Related Topics

President elect William Ruto World leaders Election 2022
.

Latest Stories

World leaders congratulate President elect Ruto after Supreme Court judgment
World leaders congratulate President elect Ruto after Supreme Court judgment
National
By Stephanie Wangari
57 mins ago
Pogba having knee surgery; World Cup status at risk
Football
By Associated Press
2 hrs ago
MCA-elect, wife tortured by thugs after home raid yields only Sh10
Counties
By Muriithi Mugo
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

World leaders congratulate President elect Ruto after Supreme Court judgment
By Stephanie Wangari 57 mins ago
World leaders congratulate President elect Ruto after Supreme Court judgment
Pogba having knee surgery; World Cup status at risk
By Associated Press 2 hrs ago
Pogba having knee surgery; World Cup status at risk
MCA-elect, wife tortured by thugs after home raid yields only Sh10
By Muriithi Mugo 3 hrs ago
MCA-elect, wife tortured by thugs after home raid yields only Sh10
Senate invites applicants for Speaker post ahead of swearing-in of 13th Parliament
By Ibrahim Oruko 3 hrs ago
Senate invites applicants for Speaker post ahead of swearing-in of 13th Parliament
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2005 Toyota Premio
  • 2005 Toyota Premio
  • Mileage : 145000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2005
  • Price: KES 630,000
2007 Nissan Note
  • 2007 Nissan Note
  • Mileage : 125000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 480,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,000,000
3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 8,500,000
Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 30,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Program Manager, Rural Kenya Financial Inclusion Facility (RK FINFA)
  • Employer: Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Program Officer, Regional Food Trade & Resilience
  • Employer: Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Implementation & Liaison Officer, SEEDSAT
  • Employer: Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Health Economics Internship
  • Employer: Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved