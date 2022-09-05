World leaders congratulate President elect Ruto after Supreme Court judgment

President elect William Ruto making a address on September 5, 2022 [Twitter]

Leaders across the world have congratulated President elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his win on Monday.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a statement, he is looking forward to enhancing the partnership between Kenya and the United States.

"The United States and Kenya share a strong and longstanding partnership based on a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity.

“We look forward to enhancing this partnership with President Ruto and his new government," said Blinken.

Further, Blinken commended Ruto’s main challenger Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga for abiding by the Supreme Court ruling.

"Transparent electoral processes and the peaceful adjudication of disputes are testaments to the strength of democratic institutions," he said.

Odinga led a consolidated petition that sought to overturn Ruto’s victory, alleging electoral malpractice by IEBC.

On her part, United Kingdom's Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said she looked forward to working with Ruto to strengthen partnerships between the two countries.

"Kenya and its leaders can be proud of the example it has set to the world: following a calm, peaceful and transparent democratic process," said Ford.

African Union Commission's Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat also sent his regards to the incoming president and praised Odinga for accepting Supreme Court's judgment.

"My warmest congratulations to President-elect Williams Ruto on being declared the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya upon the confirmation of the election results. I also wish to salute the leadership of Raila Odinga for respecting the Supreme Court ruling," Faki said.

Uganda president Yoweri Museveni said he had personally contacted the incoming Head of State and congratulated him after Supreme Court's decision.

"I look forward to working with him to strengthen our Strategic Partnership in advancing the EAC agenda. God bless the people of Kenya," Museveni wrote on his Twitter page.

On his Ghana's Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia wished Ruto well after being confirmed by the Supreme Court as the President-elect.

"All the best as you take over the baton to serve your beloved Kenya. May God continue to guide your steps," he said.