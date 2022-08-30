Nine issues at the heart of the presidential election petition

Presidential petition pre-trial conference underway at the Supreme Court, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Supreme Court has identified nine issues at the centre of the presidential election petition.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, has, at the start of the pre-trial conference today, ruled all petitions have been consolidated into one as they raise similar issues.

“We order that petitions numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8 be and are hereby consolidated with petition number five which is designated as the lead petition for presidential election 2022.”

The apex court will hear and determine nine major issues listed below: