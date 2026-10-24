Natembeya admits World Bank funded Kitale market, welcomes development

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Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya at his office. [Courtesy]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has admitted that the World Bank financed the construction of Kitale market through the Kenya Urban Support Programme.

At the same time the county boss said that development projects in the county were welcome but should not be politicised.

Natembeya said the market’s construction also got additional financing from the Kenya Devolution Support Programme and the county government.

“The money that built this market came from the Kenya Urban Support Programme. We received Sh500 million, but it was not enough. Under the Kenya Devolution Support Programme, we provided additional funds of nearly Sh200 million,” he said.

He added that the Trans Nzoia County Government contributed about Sh200 million, bringing the total project cost to Sh874 million.

“I challenge the national government to tell us how much it invested, the contractor it engaged and the agreements it signed,” Natembeya said.

The governor said that his residents welcome development projects but maintained that the services should be rendered without being compelled to support a particular political party.

“Sisi tunataka maendeleo kwa sababu tunatoa ushuru, sio maendeleo ya kwenda kupiga magoti na kuomba. We have a right to development without pleading or joining UDA,” he said.

The county boss further argued that the management of markets falls under county governments, adding that even projects undertaken by the national government must be handed over to the relevant county administration in accordance with the law.

He dismissed claims by President William Ruto and his allies that he was opposed to development, describing them as misinformation while vowing not to be intimidated over his political positions.

“Mr President, I am not a rebel. I will not be intimidated. I have stood for equality. Mapendeleo kwa maendeleo tawe,” he said.

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa also welcomed development in Trans Nzoia, saying the county remained open to leaders and investors regardless of their political affiliations.

“Trans Nzoia is open for business, is open for development, and we also pay taxes. We need those roads as people,” Wamalwa said.

He urged political leaders to engage in peaceful competition and respect one another, insisting that unity was essential for the region's political and economic progress.

“If Sifuna gets it, I will have got it. What we want is to walk together,” he said, expressing confidence that the Luhya community could rally behind one political candidate.

Wamalwa disclosed that leaders had been meeting Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to establish structures aimed at uniting the community and building broader national alliances.

Natembeya similarly called on the Luhya community to unite behind Sifuna, arguing that communities across the country were increasingly organising themselves around regional political interests.

He said engagements with opposition figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, were part of efforts to broaden political alliances and develop an alternative government.

Former Cabinet minister Fred Gumo also urged the community to rally behind Sifuna, declaring that the region should seize the opportunity to pursue the presidency.

Meanwhile, political leaders and elders called for unity and respectful political engagements, warning that divisions and insults would undermine the community's interests.

Noah Wekesa said leaders should put aside their differences and work together for the benefit of the community.

“We cannot divide as a community always. We plead with all of you to reach a point where you respect each other and talk to each other. Abusing each other will not work for you,” he said.

However, Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau stressed that voters would ultimately judge leaders by their development record rather than political rhetoric, underscoring the importance of tangible results in determining electoral support.

Nabi Nabwera his nephew said, “He had a firm political conviction and always gave his view in politics but also respected our views and political directions.”