Bill to stop governors from vying for other seats immediately after leaving office before Senate

The Bill has been sponsored by Kirinyaga Senator James Murango. [File, Standard]

A Bill that seeks to have individuals who have served as Governors barred from vying for election as Members of Parliament or Members of County Assembly for the first five years immediately after serving in office is currently before the Senate.

The Bill seeks to have a legislative proposal to amend articles 99(2) and 193(2) of the Constitution, as well as section 24(2) and 25(2) of the Elections Act, Cap. 7 of the Laws of Kenya, to bar persons who have served as Governors from either being Senators or Members of National Assembly.