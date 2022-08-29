SECTIONS

Low turnout as voting kicks off in eight electoral areas-Pictures

By Winfrey Owino | 45m ago

Voters queue to cast their votes at Ebukwala primary school at Khwisero [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Elections in eight areas where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) postponed have kicked off this morning.

A voter casting his vote at Mercy Njeri Primary school in Rongai Sub-County Nakuru County. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

Most polling stations were opened at 6 am, although the voter turnout was low in the early morning hours.

Masanga Muslim polling station in Mumias West constituency had no queues. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

By 7 am, some polling stations were still empty, with IEBC staff sitting idle waiting for voters to show up.

Voters queuing to vote for Kitui Rural MP at Kisasi Boys secondary school. [Phillip Muasya, Standard]

At Mumias Township Primary School polling station, the voting exercise was delayed for two hours.

This was after one of the KIEMS kits failed at stream three. However, the problem was resolved and voting kicked off a few minutes before 8 am.

Korelach polling station within Pokot South constituency. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

The Standard has also established that there is a low turnout in most of the polling stations within Pokot South constituency.

IEBC staff waiting for voters at Korelach polling station in Pokot South. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

People are trickling in one by one as IEBC officials wait for voters to cast their votes.

.....more to follow...

.

