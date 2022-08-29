Low turnout as voting kicks off in eight electoral areas-Pictures

Elections in eight areas where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) postponed have kicked off this morning.
Most polling stations were opened at 6 am, although the voter turnout was low in the early morning hours.
By 7 am, some polling stations were still empty, with IEBC staff sitting idle waiting for voters to show up.
At Mumias Township Primary School polling station, the voting exercise was delayed for two hours.
This was after one of the KIEMS kits failed at stream three. However, the problem was resolved and voting kicked off a few minutes before 8 am.
The Standard has also established that there is a low turnout in most of the polling stations within Pokot South constituency.
People are trickling in one by one as IEBC officials wait for voters to cast their votes.
.....more to follow...