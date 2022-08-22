Odinga accuses Ruto of planning to cripple multi-partyism

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Presidential candidate in the just-concluded presidential election, Raila Odinga, has accused President-elect William Ruto of trying to sabotage the country’s democracy.

Without mentioning names, Odinga has accused the outgoing Deputy President of trying to cripple multi-partyism in the country.

This comes barely a week since about 11 Independently elected candidates met Ruto and agreed to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

In his statement issued shortly after filing a petition challenging Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court, the former Prime Minister accused the DP Ruto-led political divide f buying politicians from other parties.

“Corruption cartels are working to kill democracy by trying to bring back a one-party state. This is evidenced by the speed they moved with to buy leaders elected on other party tickets, in just a week,” Odinga claimed.”

“These corrupt cartels are buying leaders elected on other party tickets to kill democracy. These efforts should not be underestimated because they have multiple benefits for them if they take over,” he added.

As a result, Odinga argues that by capturing more, it will be easy for corruption cartels to thrive in the country.

“If they succeed, this will ease drug trafficking since they can intelligence reports and control the security officials. This will also weaken institutions mandated to oversight. This makes government capture a do-or-die venture with profits. Once captured by cartels, no nation thrives to meet its full potential. That is what the steps we have taken today and in future is about,” Odinga said.

Two days after he was declared president-elect, Ruot tapped at least eight independent candidates who won parliamentary seats in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

The eight met other Kenya Kwanza elected leaders at the outgoing deputy president’s residence in Karen, Nairobi on Wednesday, August 17.

Ruto said that the caucus, which he convened to set house rules and chart a way forward, was attended by 163 MPs-elect, 24 senators-elect and at least 22 governors-elect.

“We also have eight independent candidates here with us today and another two, who were not in a position to join us. Out of the 12 independent candidates in the National Assembly, ten are allied to Kenya Kwanza,” said Ruto.