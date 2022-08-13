Another altercation at Bomas as Anti-riot police step in

Saitabao ole Kanchory in a scuffle with the police National Tallying center at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

There was yet another scuffle at the National Tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya on Saturday night, some minutes past 11.00 pm.

In what played out as party agents accosting what they claimed was an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official allegedly engaged in electoral malpractice.

The Standard has established that Azimio’s chief agent has taken issue with happenings inside the auditorium, appearing very agitated.

Raila Odinga's chief agent Saitabao ole Kanchory earlier clashed with police who had denied him entry into the tallying area.

"I want to tell the country that Bomas is a scene of crime," Saitabao said before being ejected from the podium by an unidentified person.

Police are at the centre trying to contain the situation that has now been going on for more than ten minutes.

The scuffle would see IEBC officials at the verification tables scatter before commissioner Francis Wanderi directed that they resume their verification.

The Standard has also established that Azimio allies are accusing Kenya Kwanza agents of sneaking in “fake Forms 34A.”

"You are not going to pass any fake papers here,” Azimio agents are heard shouting.

It is the third such incident to happen in the last two hours.

Earlier, the commission said only presidential chief agents, their assistants, clerks, diplomats, observers, and the media will be allowed at the tallying centre.

This story is being updated…