DP Ruto to President Uhuru: You don't have to worry that I will outperform you

UDA Presidential candidate William Ruto addresses supporters during the Kenya Kwanza rally at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer William Ruto is confident of a win in Tuesday’s general election.

Ruto, in a passionate call to his supporters during the coalition’s final rally at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday, August 6, told his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, that he has nothing to fear, as he [Uhuru] would be leaving the country in capable hands.

“You have nothing to fear because I will respect the things we did together. I will respect the foundation we have built but will add to it…It is going to be phenomenal,” the deputy president said.

Ruto took a swipe at the outgoing Head of State, saying he has no reason to worry that he will outperform him if he wins.

“I want to tell President Uhuru; you don’t have to worry that I will do better than you. Just trust Kenya to make the right choice on August 9,” the UDA presidential candidate said.

The DP reminisced of a time when things were great between him and Uhuru, saying they achieved much of what they had set out to. Ruto wished Uhuru a happy retirement as he prepares to hand over the presidency to a new president when Kenya goes to the ballot on Tuesday next week.

“We worked together, achieved much together, but as fate would have it, you chose a different path. I am confident that you know my capacity,” said Ruto.

He, however, reiterated that should he win the election, he would not be taking part in any “handshakes”, adding that the olive branch between his boss Uhuru and Raila Odinga in March 2018 was meaningless.

“I will not do what happened in 2018, fusing government and opposition, undermining the Constitution and creating hostility,” he said.

President Uhuru in March this year accused Ruto of undermining his administration, saying he was hardly in office.

The duo has been going at each other publicly, displaying their disappointment and frustrations.