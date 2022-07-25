SECTIONS

Chief Justice Martha Koome reshuffles the judiciary

By David Njaaga | 3d ago
Chief Justice Martha Koome [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has made changes in the judiciary. 

In the changes, Justice Anthony Mrima, who has been serving in the Constitutional and Human Rights Division, has been transferred to Kitale as presiding Judge effective August 1, 2022.

His transfer follows the appointment of Justice Luka Kimaru to the Court of Appeal.

Chief Justice Koome also moved Justice Kanyi Kimondo from Murang’a to assume the position of Presiding Judge in the Criminal Division at Milimani Courts effective September 15, 2022.

Justice Mugure Thande was also moved from the Milimani Court, Family Division to the Constitutional and Human Rights Division.

Justice Grace Nzioka, who previously served in the Criminal Division at Milimani Courts, was appointed the Presiding Judge in Naivasha effective September 15, 2022. 

The transfers come soon after the appointment of a number of High Court judges to the Court of Appeal.

The transfers are made at the discretion of the Chief Justice to address gaps created by the promotion of judges, especially in busy high court stations.

 

 

 

Related Topics

Chief Justice Martha Koome Justice Anthony Mrima Judiciary
.

Latest Stories

One in four men in Kenya suffer from premature ejaculation
Premium One in four men in Kenya suffer from premature ejaculation
HEALTH
By Dr Mercy Korir
24 mins ago
Ongare, Andiego sail into boxing quarters as games start in UK
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
43 mins ago
Premium Final dash for Western and Nyanza's 5.6m votes
Western
By Harold Odhiambo
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Now Sonko drags Karua, Koome to his impeachment court saga
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Now Sonko drags Karua, Koome to his impeachment court saga
High Court overturns decision to acquit officials in NYS 1 theft case
By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
High Court overturns decision to acquit officials in NYS 1 theft case
Why Rigathi Gachagua could lose Sh207m to State
By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
Premium Why Rigathi Gachagua could lose Sh207m to State
IEBC, presidential candidates meet over forms storm
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Premium IEBC, presidential candidates meet over forms storm

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel