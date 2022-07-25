Chief Justice Martha Koome reshuffles the judiciary

Chief Justice Martha Koome [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has made changes in the judiciary.

In the changes, Justice Anthony Mrima, who has been serving in the Constitutional and Human Rights Division, has been transferred to Kitale as presiding Judge effective August 1, 2022.

His transfer follows the appointment of Justice Luka Kimaru to the Court of Appeal.

Chief Justice Koome also moved Justice Kanyi Kimondo from Murang’a to assume the position of Presiding Judge in the Criminal Division at Milimani Courts effective September 15, 2022.

Justice Mugure Thande was also moved from the Milimani Court, Family Division to the Constitutional and Human Rights Division.

Justice Grace Nzioka, who previously served in the Criminal Division at Milimani Courts, was appointed the Presiding Judge in Naivasha effective September 15, 2022.

The transfers come soon after the appointment of a number of High Court judges to the Court of Appeal.

The transfers are made at the discretion of the Chief Justice to address gaps created by the promotion of judges, especially in busy high court stations.