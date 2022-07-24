Omanyala is already in UK for Club Games

100m Africa champion Ferdinand Omanyala when he arrived in Birmingham on July 22, 2022 ahead of the Commonwealth Games. [NOCK]

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinard Omanyala has arrived in Birmingham where he looks forward to put behind him the tribulations he faced in Oregon.

Omanyala, the Africa champion, said he now has enough time to prepare for the Commonwealth Games where he is aiming for the gold.

The athletes have been boosted by the arrival of two physiotherapists in the advance party who will make sure they are adequately prepared for the games.

A number of athletes who were in Oregon complained of tired limbs which marred their performance.

Timothy Cheruiyot, the reigning Commonwealth Games 1,500m champion, was also expected last night alongside Africa 1500m champion Winnie Chebet and African Games 20km walk champion Emily Ngii.

The advance party is led by the Chef-De-Mission John Ogolla and Chief Executive Officer Humphrey Kayange.

The teams have been divided into small travel parties with all teams departing at 23:59pm in order to manage the risks of Covid-19 infection which may force a team to be quarantined as well as in accordance with the period of stay guidelines.

Nancy Debe, the mountain bike cyclist, is excited ahead of her debut at the Commonwealth Games.

“The day is finally here and I feel ready. I got a bronze medal in 2019 at the African Games and since then Covid-19 has hit hard but I am ready and the break made me learn a few skills so I am excited to wear the national colours and go represent my country,” she said.

After missing out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, former national middleweight champion Elizabeth Andiego is excited to have made it to the Hit Squad.

“I have been to the Commonwealth before in 2014 at Glasgow and 2018, Gold Coast. So, this is my third assignment to the Club Games.” [Jonathan Komen]