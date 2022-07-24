Schools get funds as CS Magoha speaks tough on caning

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha addresses the press at Wagwer Secondary school in Gem Siaya county on July 22, 2022. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Government has released Sh19 billion capitation funds to schools as Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha warned school heads against entertaining any sort of corporal punishment meted on learners.

Yesterday, Magoha announced that schools will receive the funds by Monday, adding that both primary and secondary schools will receive the funds.

Speaking at Wagwer Secondary School in Siaya, Magoha praised some of the schools for the effective implementation of education policies and claimed a number of school heads had done a tremendous job. He claimed a number of teachers had managed to take care of learners despite the tough times and have managed to retain learners in schools.

“In particular day and boarding schools, I want to commend principals for retaining children in schools, even as we struggle. I want them to remember the struggle we have here is not Kenyan but global,” he said.

Magoha also raised concerns on growing tendencies of some school heads in day schools who send learners home to collect money for motivation and food despite government warning. He described the move as criminal and said stern action would be taken against them.

The CS also warned teachers against engaging in corporal punishment and said the ministry will not entertain rogue teachers. While condemning the recent case where a pupil at Nyamninia primary school in Gem fled the after he was allegedly assaulted by a teacher for failing to attain 400 marks, Magoha claimed that some teachers had become rogue. The CS said it is against the law for any teacher to lay their hands on a learner and worse off to beat a child in that manner.

He argued there were other ways to encourage a child or a learner to do better in school work as caning invites rebellion. Magoha yesterday said that Teachers Service Commission will deal with rogue teachers at their level while Ministry of Education will ensure those rogue teachers face full force of the law.

“Why would a teacher cane a child yet a CS like me would not do that? Cane a learner for no good reason just to get 400 marks and yourself if given that test, would you score 400 marks? posed Magoha.