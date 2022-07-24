Mt Kenya has a new kingpin in Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua accompanied by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during campaign rallies in Kirinyaga County, July 22, 2002. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

A few months ago, there was a theory that the Mt Kenya region would be a battlefield in this year’s General Election. This has been proven wrong again and again by many opinion polls.

Many Kenyans are now wondering how an outgoing king can lose control of a region so miserably. There are few things that have made Mt Kenya part ways with President Uhuru Kenyatta and support the Kenya Kwanza Alliance wholeheartedly.

The region has suffered due to the greed of a few people. All they do is amass more wealth for themselves. This has created a big gap between the rich and the poor. Selfishness and the desire to dominate others has taken centre stage. As Horace Mann said, “doing nothing for others is the undoing of ourselves.”

High medical costs and lack of medicine in hospitals has led to desperation. People are constantly fundraising for the sick or dead relatives. There is frustration and desperation all over and people have lost faith in the current leadership.

High level of unemployment has pushed the youth to betting, debt and drunkeness. Unfortunately, greedy rich people are making the bad situation worse. They own the betting companies and the unregulated shylocks and expensive loan outlets. They unabatedly and shamelessly take advantage of the desperate, gullible, unemployed youth.

Agriculture, which was the biggest source of livelihood in the region, has been taken captive by brokers. They have exploited poor farmers with impunity. The cost of fertiliser and high cost of living was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

When high cost is crushing poor families and sending them to a state of desperation, there came the new kingpin in Mt Kenya. Based on media evaluation, many people underrated Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Destroyed businesses

They did not notice his shrewd side even after getting the running mate position. On his part, he has used the Machiavelli 17th law of “Cultivate an air of unpredictability.”

He has mastered the use of behaviour that seems to have no consistency or purpose, and this has kept the media and his opponents off-balance and worn them out trying to explain his moves. Mt Kenya region having gone through crisis in the last few years is desperate. Goods belonging to businesspeople from the region were destroyed at the port, businesses brought to their knees and many lost their jobs.

Tea, coffee, milk and miraa farming are doing badly because of poor pay and high cost of fertiliser, agrochemicals and animal feed. This created a leadership vacuum.

At some point, Martha Karua looked promising. Her undoing was the Machiavelli 46th law, “never appear too perfect.” She did not understand that it is smart to occasionally display defects, and admit to harmless vices,to deflect envy and appear more human and approachable.

In a corrupt society, when you appear so holy, many will not like you as only gods and the dead can seem perfect with impunity.

If anyone was ever in doubt that Gachagua is the new Mt Kenya kingpin, the vice-presidential debate should erase that fear. He has proven that the region can count on him to defend this interest without fear or compromise. He deflated Martha and convinced many that he can fight for them.

Due to his courage and eloquence, Gachagua stood a shoulder higher than other leaders from the region and is filling the Mt Kenya leadership vacuum.

The hustler movement has gathered strength and is giving people hope. Prashant Bhushan said, “no insurrection bred out of desperation can be quelled by strong-arm tactics.” The current leadership tried to fight the hustler wave but in vain. It is difficult to fight an idea whose time has come.

The new Mt Kenya kingpin should take leadership with caution. It is good to remember that a snake has been rattled. There will be push back from the corrupt cartels and brokers.

Smear campaigns and mudslinging will increase. It will not be easy, and it will be messy at times. However, there is need to remember that struggle is not an act; it is an attitude. One must believe that we must fight to get what we want.

The new Mt Kenya leadership should also be humble. To whoever much is given, much is expected. For 60 years, the region together with other Kenyans have been hopeful and waited for an economic liberation. They have waited for a day when meritocracy and not the surname will be appreciated and rewarded.

He should make always respect other leaders and especially his boss. Always be conscious that envy is a strong emotion that may turn not only your masters but also your closest friends or colleagues against you.

Remember not to shine so bright that your boss and peers have to hide in the shadows. This can cause conflict and stir vengeance and destruction. Encourage teamwork and support everyone around you.