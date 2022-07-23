IEBC commissioners in Greece to witness ballot printing exercise

IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera (in flowery top) leads a delegation in Greece on an election mission. [Twitter, IEBC]

A delegation consisting of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners, representatives of presidential candidates, and the civil society are in Greece on an election mission.

According to a statement by the IEBC, the delegation led by the commission’s vice chairperson Juliana Cherera is on a visit to the Inform Lykos company factory, to witness the printing and packaging of election material.

The commission said the mission is part of “due diligence” ahead of the August 9 General Election.

“The team will conduct quality assurance of the 2022 general election ballot printing process. This is part of the Commission’s efforts to enhance accountability and transparency in monitoring and production of ballot papers in Greece,” IEBC said.

The team will among other things do vendor briefing, production spot checks, completion verification, and witness the destruction of test run prints.

They were also taken through a detailed briefing of the production process, delivery timelines and had issues of security addressed.

Those in Greece with the agency’s commissioners include representatives from the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), UDA, Azimio, and Agano party representatives, and members of civil society.

The commission says it is hopeful of delivering a free, fair, and credible election.

This comes after three Venezuelan nationals of Smartmatic firm contracted by the IEBC to manage technology during the August 9 polls were arrested at JKIA.