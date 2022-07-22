SECTIONS

Burundi takes over EAC Chairmanship from Kenya

By Betty Njeru | Jul 22nd 2022
Pres Uhuru Kenyatta (left) hands over EAC Chairmanship to Burundi's Evariste Ndayishimiye. [Twitter, Jumuiya] 

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye has taken over the leadership of the East African Community (EAC) from Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ndayishimiye, the new Chairperson will serve in the role for one year, before relinquishing it to another Head of State.

“Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, who took over Chairmanship on February 27, 2021, relinquishes the bloc’s leadership to Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi in Arusha, Tanzania,” the EAC said. 

South Sudan will serve as the rapporteur- to report on jumuiya’s proceedings of its meetings.

Kenyatta has also been appointed as the summit's representative in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace process.

“He will oversee consultations at all levels and report to the EAC Head of States Summit,” a source privy on the matter intimated to The Standard.

EAC Heads of State are in Arusha, Tanzania for the 22nd Heads of State Summit to discuss among others the integration of DRC into the EAC, Nairobi’s process on DRC and the way forward, and Somalia’s admission process into the East African Community. 

 

 

