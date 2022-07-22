KNEC reveals dates when Grade 6 learners can pick junior secondary schools

Education CS George Magoha makes his keynote address at the new Mitihani House in Nairobi's South C on Friday, July 22, 2022. [ Courtesy of KNEC]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) says it will open its Grade Six assessment portal between August 15 and 30, 2022 to allow the candidates select junior secondary schools they’d wish to join.

A total of 1.27 million learners will transition from primary school to junior secondary school in January 2023.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) George Magoha said on Friday, July 22 during the commissioning of the new KNEC Headquarters in South C, Nairobi, that the written exam will constitute 40 per cent of the learners’ total score, while Grade 4, 5 and 6 school-based assessments (SBAs) will make up the remaining 60 per cent.

"To this end, KNEC has already administered SBAs to the 2022 Grade 6 cohort at Grade 4 in 2020 and at Grade 5 in 2021,” said the CS.

"It is evident that the assessment scores submitted by schools for the SBAs are objective, with the scores revealing a normal distribution curve in 2020 and 2021,” added Magoha.

The written exam, which will be administered between November 28 and November 30, 2022, will see the learners sit five subjects.

The exam areas are Mathematics, English Language, Kiswahili or Sign Language, Integrated Science (Science and Technology, Agriculture, Home Science and Physical and Health Education) and Creative Arts and Social Studies (Social Studies, Christian Religious Education/Islamic Religious, Education/Hindu Religious Education, Art and Craft and Music).

The Education minister said in January 2023, some 2.51m learners will be joining secondary school, with Grade Six accounting for 1.27 million.

Some 1.24 million, who are in Class Eight under the 8:4:4 education system, will join the traditional secondary schools.