You did well in the debate, DP William Ruto tells Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday night took to Twitter to congratulate Rigathi Gachagua over what he termed a solid debate.

Gachagua debated against Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua.

The debate was held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), and moderated by Sophia Wanuna of KTN News and James Smart of NTV.

During the debate, Rigathi Gachagua said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) administration (should he and Ruto win the presidency), will prioritise health reforms and uplifting the low-income earners.

Martha Karua, on her part, said the Azimio la Umoja government (should she and Raila Odinga win the polls), will roll out the Sh6,000 monthly social protection scheme and also tackle graft.

After the debate, Ruto took to Twitter to congratulate Rigathi Gachagua on his performance, saying: “Congratulations Rigathi Gachagua, my very able running mate. Kenyans are confident that in you, we have a seasoned, passionate and focused leader to help us steer Kenya Kwanza to victory and the nation to prosperity.”

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who is affiliated to UDA, also said on Twitter: “Rigathi Gachagua is the radiance of wisdom and brilliance. His critics are shocked, but we are not.”

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, another UDA politician, said: “Gachagua doing very well in the debate. Telling it like it is. He even brought receipts.”

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga also said on Twitter: “Gachagua has done very well in the debate. Articulate. Sharp. Telling it like it is without fear or favour.”

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, who lost the running mate slot to Gachagua, said: “Rigathi hit the nail on the head on the issue of State capture. Interestingly, Hon. Karua was reluctant in speaking on that issue lest she implicate her benefactors in Azimio who are at the core of State capture.”